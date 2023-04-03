One of 2023's Must Read Books on Addiction Recovery Is 180 Degrees in 180 Days by Wayne Meads Jr.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Pastor Wayne Meads Jr. recently announced the release of his uplifting devotional for Christians and non believers in recovery titled, 180° in 180 Days: Fear is No Longer a Forecast. By combining empowering words of faith with the author's personal experiences, this insightful work provides a detailed roadmap for a 180-day journey to recover from active addiction.

Book cover of 180° in 180 Days: Fear is No Longer a Forecast

180° in 180 Days combines Bible verses, inspirational quotes, and messages of faith along with 12 step principles that Meads uses in his daily life as a Christian who has overcome addiction. This thought-provoking book encourages readers to participate fully in their recovery and their faith at any stage of their transformation into a sober, committed believer in the healing power of Christ. Each entry opens with scripture, incorporates a life lesson supporting scripture, and ends with a daily prayer to focus wholly on centering Christ and living free from active addiction.

Unlike many books about addiction or recovery from a philosophical standpoint, Meads writes from his own direct experiences after a 25-year battle with his own addiction. He knows the vicious cycle of addiction and the loneliness of trying and failing to embrace sobriety.

180° in 180 Days released to great acclaim among early readers, with reviewers describing it as "a great spiritual companion for people in recovery" and essential reading "for anyone looking for change." Instead of simply focusing on how good life can be in sobriety, this devotional is a lifeline to bring addicts in early recovery through the pain and confusion of the present, one day at a time.

180° in 180 Days: Fear is No Longer a Forecast is available at Amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, and wherever books are sold.

Wayne Meads Jr. is an author, pastor, father, and husband with a passion for sharing the Gospel of Jesus and helping people through the process of recovery. After fighting through decades of active addiction, he answered God's call to enter the ministry. He graduated from seminary school and became a full-time pastor. When Meads isn't in the pulpit, he shares love and guidance through writing. Visit him online at his Facebook profile, Wayne Meads Jr., or on Instagram at @wmeadsjr.

Author image of Wayne Meads Jr.

