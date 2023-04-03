One of 2023's Must-Read Novels Is Tales of a Spiritual Sun, a Collection of Short Stories That Combine Greek Mythology with Everyday Modern Heroes

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Author Paul Kiritsis has announced the forthcoming release of Tales of a Spiritual Sun, a fantastical short story collection that reimagines the myths of old. This innovative book combines the excitement and action of traditional Greek mythology with fresh settings, themes, and everyday modern heroes.

Tales of a Spiritual Sun delves into the lives of favorites like Pandora without neglecting oft-overlooked characters such as Proteus or Psyche. "The Therapist" recasts Orpheus and Eurydice as stars of a present-day horror story, while "The Magic Room" introduces Narcissus as a scientific experiment who falls in love with himself upon seeing his reflection for the first time. The tale of Proteus incorporates sci-fi and thriller elements and revolves around a world-changing scientific experiment, and Nymphomania is about a personal detective who must decide if a man, claiming his wife is a nymph, is delusional or about to commit homicide. Throughout each story, Kiritsis incorporates speculative elements and toys with readers' preconceived notions about the ancient Greek pantheon to add an unconventional flair.

Fans of Margaret Atwood's Penelopiad and Weight: The Myth of Atlas and Heracles by Jeanette Winterson will appreciate this intriguing twist on ancient stories. In a glowing review, Kirkus describes Tales of a Spiritual Sun as "skillfully written" with "an array of memorable players."

Unlike other books that tell these ancient stories in a modern voice, Kiritsis frames each with a distinct narrative theme to keep the reader engaged. From ethical considerations to sociohistorical questions, Tales of a Spiritual Sun is a deeply psychological work that honors the multifaceted nature of the original mythology.

Tales of a Spiritual Sun is available for purchase on Amazon.com, olympiapublishers.com, and wherever books are sold.

Paul Kiritsis is an author and medical psychologist with a passion for storytelling, philosophy, and history. When he isn't writing, he enjoys weightlifting and scuba diving, and his professional approach as a psychologist is eclectic, integrative, and transtheoretical. Kiritsis currently resides in Redwood City, California. Interested readers can learn more about the author at www.paulkiritsis.net where he discusses the book and other interests or visit www.drpk.net to learn more about Dr Kiritsis' therapy practice.

