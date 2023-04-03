FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Contact: Emily Cook

207-441-0405



AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is now accepting public comment on the wording of a citizen initiative question that will appear on the Nov. 7, 2023 Referendum Election ballot, unless enacted by the Legislature as written.

The department’s Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions has certified An Act Regarding Automotive Right to Repair. The ballot question, as drafted, reads:

“Do you want to require vehicle manufacturers to standardize on-board diagnostic systems and provide access to those systems and mechanical data to owners and independent repair facilities?”

State law requires Secretary Bellows to present each proposed legislation “concisely and intelligibly” as a ballot question. She will be accepting public comments regarding the question’s form and content for a 30-day period, beginning today, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. All comments will be reviewed and considered before the ballot question is finalized.

Comments will be accepted via the online submission form, email, mail or in person:

Mail comments to the Secretary of State, Attn: Public Comment, 148 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0148

Drop off written comments to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Nash School Building, 103 Sewall St., 2nd floor, Augusta, Maine.

The full text of the proposed pieces of legislation are available on the Citizen Initiatives webpage, along with proponent information.



