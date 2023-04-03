Coty Launches World's First Globally Distributed Fragrance Manufactured Using 100% Carbon-Captured Alcohol: Gucci, The Alchemist's Garden, Where My Heart Beats Eau de Parfum

Coty Inc. COTY ("Coty" or "the Company"), one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands, announced that its new Gucci Eau de Parfum, Where My Heart Beats, will be the first globally distributed fragrance manufactured using alcohol from 100% recycled carbon emissions.

Available in stores on April 1, 2023, Where My Heart Beats Eau de Parfum is the latest fragrance in Gucci's The Alchemist's Garden collection, which is inspired by the art of alchemy. The fragrance uses the innovative, CarbonSmart™ alcohol from Coty's partner LanzaTech. This novel technology process captures carbon from industrial emissions and transforms it into alcohol for use in fine fragrances.

Coty Chief Scientific & Sustainability Officer, Dr. Shimei Fan commented, "Coty is the first company to introduce carbon-captured alcohol into fine fragrances for global distribution. This is an inspiring example for sustainability being the ultimate driver of innovation. Beyond the science, there is something magical in upcycling industrial emissions into alcohol pure enough for use in fine fragrances. That is why Gucci's The Alchemist's Garden Where My Heart Beats Eau de Parfum was the natural choice for our first fragrance manufactured using 100% carbon-captured alcohol."

In March 2021, Coty announced its pioneering partnership with LanzaTech. Coty started production of the world's first globally distributed fragrances made using this technology in January 2022. Until now, Coty has introduced carbon-captured alcohol into its fragrances using a mass balance methodology – meaning traditional alcohol is mixed with carbon-captured alcohol. For the launch of The Alchemist's Garden's Where My Heart Beats Eau de Parfum, Coty has segregated the supply of carbon-captured alcohol, making this the first globally distributed fragrance on the market which is manufactured using 100% carbon-captured alcohol.

Alcohol is a key ingredient in the production of fragrances. By employing a new source of alcohol transformed from carbon emissions through LanzaTech's technology, Coty and LanzaTech are progressing innovative solutions to reduce the beauty industry's environmental impact. Through this novel carbon capture approach, carbon emissions, which would typically be released into the atmosphere, are recycled into alcohol pure enough for use in fine fragrances. Furthermore, this process uses less water and reduces the need for agricultural land compared to traditional methods of alcohol production.

This innovation is a key development in Coty's Beauty That Lasts sustainability strategy, and follows wider Coty fragrance sustainability innovations, including its first refillable fragrance, Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense Eau de Parfum.

Images can be found here: https://coty-my.sharepoint.com/:i:/g/personal/anna_hua_cotyinc_com/EfaQG4Km2BhEhkHLlyslSOYBI-svdgryKLOHJh8l7yic1g?e=C4Rx6T

