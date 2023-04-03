Artist Derrick Adams' First Large-Scale Work on Ceramic Tile Commissioned by HELP USA for Brooklyn Supportive and Affordable Housing Complex

Adams to host Benefit April 24, 2023, to expand HELP's art therapy program to family shelters in NYC.

HELP USA, the renowned national homeless services provider and low-income housing developer, announced a slate of art initiatives with artist Derrick Adams to address traumas experienced by homeless and formerly homeless people in NYC. At the center is Adam's large-scale mural, We Make the City's Grid, 2023, a 25' x 9' ceramic tile mosaic. The artist's first time working in this medium, the HELP USA commissioned work will be permanently installed at HELP ONE, four trauma-informed design buildings developed by HELP USA affiliate HELP Development Corp., in Brooklyn's East New York. The first units will be ready for residents in summer 2023.

"Art is therapeutic, whether you are making it or interacting with it," said Adams. "This work represents community, family, and motion between those who will call this home and those from the neighborhood who will come as visitors, to participate in programs, and to work. I am honored to be a part of HELP USA's efforts to share the healing power of art with those who are recovering from homelessness."

Adams's works celebrate and expand the dialogue around contemporary Black life and culture through scenes of normalcy and perseverance. He has developed a distinctive style of joy, leisure, and the celebration of life, which can clearly be seen in We Make the City's Grid.

"Art has the power to transform and heal a community, encouraging us to see the world in new ways," said Dr. Tom Hameline, President and CEO, HELP USA. "The power of his work will provide solace, inspiration, and hope for all who pass through the doors of HELP One for years to come."

As part of HELP USA's art initiatives, Adams will host the Art of Resilience benefit Monday, April 24, 2023, at the National Arts Club. Artwork created by HELP's art therapy program participants will be on exhibit. Proceeds will allow expansion of the art therapy program to 10 family shelters.

HELP USA works to ensure everyone has a place to call home by building affordable homes, providing shelter for people in crisis, and strengthening vulnerable communities. To contact HELP Development Corp., email HDCinfo@helpusa.org. For more information visit www.helpusa.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005662/en/