Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market is Poised to Surpass US$ 8.36 Billion by 2033 as Various Governments Encourage Adoption of Green Technologies | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Mining Trucks, Lawn Mowers, and Agriculture Tractors Are Some Examples of Off-highway Vehicles. Lower Noise, Fewer Vibrations, and Cost-effective and Strict Emission Norms Are Some of the Driving Factors of Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Growth. North America is Expected to Hold the Maximum Share of the Global Market.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to FMI estimations, the off-highway electric vehicle market size could be worth US$ 2.24 billion globally in 2023. Sales of off-highway electric vehicles are projected to reach a record high of US$ 8.36 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2033.



Electric vehicles that are intended to be used off-road are known as off-highway electric vehicles (OHEVs). They employ one or more electric motors for propulsion. Moreover, these electric cars store energy using a range of batteries, including lead acid, nickel metal hybrid, and lithium-ion.

Electric off-road vehicles are frequently employed in the mining and construction industries where the roads are not perfectly straight and convenient to drive. These vehicles serve a variety of purposes in the mining and construction industries in addition to moving loads from one location to another.

As agricultural activities are one of the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions, OEMs are now concentrating on producing more environmentally friendly and productive farm vehicles that adhere to existing pollution rules and standards. Together with a rise in worldwide farm mechanization, this is a key factor in the market's expansion.

Off-highway heavy-duty vehicle electrification is growing. As a result, OEMs are eager to learn how this new trend could support their current business models. The trend of electrifying automobiles is expected to pick up steam during the forecast period given beneficial aspects including battery technology, supply, and general economics.

Electric solutions are more widely adopted when charging infrastructure, battery technology, and overall development costs are taken into account. Off-highway vehicle electrification ensures long-term cost savings due to less frequent maintenance and fuel usage compared to traditional vehicles.

Presently, the industry is switching from outdated "electric drive" designs to fully hybrid and all-electric vehicles. Together with automation, ultra-precision farming, political conditions, and population stresses, electrification is also influencing these fields. Additionally, the off-highway electric vehicle market in developed nations is being driven by quick infrastructure development and updated government regulations related to construction operations.

Electric vehicles have become a popular technology for reducing air pollution. Governments all across the world provide tax breaks and incentives for off-road electric cars as a result. Due to their environmental and sustainable benefits, several countries favor electric car regulations. Several countries are developing regulations that are likely to bolster the electric vehicle sector.

The off-highway electric vehicle market is dominated by North America, with the United States playing a prominent role. The government places a high focus on the nation's infrastructure. As a consequence, it is predicted that throughout the forecast period, opportunities could manifest themselves for market players in off-road electric vehicles.

Key Takeaways

Off-highway electric vehicle sales in North America now make up a significant portion of global sales and are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 29% throughout the forecasted period.

The off-highway electric vehicle market in Europe is projected to raise at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

Between 2023 and 2033, the Asia Pacific off-highway electric vehicle market's CAGR could reach 15%.

Based on Vehicle Type, the off-highway electric vehicle industry has been dominated by the Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) category.

Based on Application, construction is the key industry that dominates the off-highway electric vehicle market.



Competitive Landscape

Electric-powered machinery, including material handling vehicles, agricultural machinery, and construction equipment, is being developed and produced by manufacturers in the off-highway electric vehicle sector. Many advantages are provided by these vehicles, such as less running costs, increased fuel economy, and decreased pollutants. Also, many manufacturers are spending money on research & development activities to expand the technology of electric vehicles and make them more useful for heavy-duty applications.

Prominent players in the global off-highway electric vehicle market are Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment AB, Komatsu Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Epiroc AB, Sandvik AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Doosan Corporation, and others

Recent Developments

In September 2022, in its Awazu Plant, Komatsu successfully converted biomass combustion ash into fertilizer, reducing industrial waste in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture's Kaga area while also recycling forest resources.

In May 2019, to reduce CO2 emissions by 17%, Volvo launched the EC300E, a new hybrid excavator. With the help of Volvo's ECO mode, excavators can use less gasoline without sacrificing the necessary power.

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

By Energy Storage Capacity:

<50 kWh

50-200 kWh

>200 kWh



By Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

By Application:

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East & Africa



