Dr. Arnold Thompson to Showcase His Thought-Provoking Books of Faith at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Arnold Thompson , author of The Death of Wisdom The Rise of Folly: Why We Must Care , Deliver Us From Evil: A Prayer For Our Times, and The Dark Side of the Gospel: Looking into the Darkness to See the Light , will participate in the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books from April 22-23, 2023 to share his insights, wisdom, and passion for the Gospel.Dr. Thompson's books are all powerful reflections on some of the most pressing issues faced by our society today. The Death of Wisdom The Rise of Folly: Why We Must Care examines the decline of wisdom in modern society and offers a solution to this dilemma. Deliver Us From Evil: A Prayer For Our Times provides a much-needed spiritual perspective on the challenges of our world. The Dark Side of the Gospel: Looking into the Darkness to See the Light challenges readers to confront, and in certain situations, embrace the negative aspects of life to fully understand and appreciate the light side.Dr. Thompson is an accomplished author and theologian who has spent years studying the intersection of faith, culture, and society. His ideas and perspectives are astute and thought-provoking, and his books have been praised for their powerful messages and engaging writing style.Don’t miss Dr. Arnold Thompson on one of the most significant literary events in the country, bringing together authors, publishers, and readers from all over the world—the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. This is a unique opportunity for readers to engage with an author whose work is both timely and relevant.For more information about Dr. Arnold Thompson, his books, and his latest news, please visit his website at www.dr thompsonbooks.com.

The Death of Wisdom The Rise of Folly: Why We Must Care by Dr. Arnold O. Thompson