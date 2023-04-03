Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar

AZERBAIJAN, April 3 - 03 April 2023, 13:45

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar.

Selcuk Bayraktar conveyed President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to the head of state, and once again extended the Turkish leader’s thanks for the fraternal aid provided to Türkiye to eliminate consequences of the earthquake, which occurred in this country.

The head of state thanked for the greetings and asked to pass on his own greetings to the Turkish President.

President Ilham Aliyev requested that Allah grant peace to those killed as a result of the earthquake, and described Azerbaijan’s aid to Türkiye as a brotherly duty.

The Azerbaijani President recalled with pleasure his recent meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, as well as the Turkish President’s visits to Azerbaijan. The head of state said the Turkish President’s trips to the Azerbaijan’s liberated territories are of particular importance.

Mentioning Türkiye’s defense industry’s tremendous achievements in recent years, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Baykar company’s operations played a leading role in this regard, and once again highlighted the role of the products manufactured by the company in destruction of Armenian invaders’ military equipment during the Patriotic War.

The successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all fields including military and defense industry was stressed during the conversation. They also shared views on prospects for cooperation.

Then, a keepsake was presented to the head of state .

