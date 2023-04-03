Hop Into Easter with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Texas-style barbecue brand offering guests Group Packs, Kids Eat Free, and more spring specials

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spend time with your loved ones this Easter and let Dickey’s Barbecue Pit do the cooking! Barbecue fans can enjoy Dickey’s delicious slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue perfect for any sized gathering!

Dickey’s locations across the country will be open this Easter and ready to serve their guests via dine-in, carryout, curbside, pick-up or delivery. Order your Easter meal today from www.dickeys.com, with family packs perfect for a gathering. To help celebrate the Easter holiday, guests can receive 20% OFF their orders of $35 or more with the code SPRING20 online at dickeys.com or on the Dickeys App.

Additionally, the world’s largest barbecue brand will continue to offer their fan-favorite special Kids Eat Free Sunday* where those 12 and under receive a free Kid’s Meal when an adult orders $12 or more, using the code: KEFOLO at participating locations.

“Dickey’s is a family business, and we want our guests to enjoy their family, friends and Easter celebrations instead of cooking,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re pleased to be able to offer a variety of options suitable for gatherings of all sizes. There’s nothing better than enjoying Dickey’s Texas barbecue with family and friends.”

*One Kid’s Meal per check with a minimum $12 purchase. Available at participating Dickey’s locations only. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

