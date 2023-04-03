D&H Distributing Appoints Channel Leader Marty Bauerlein As Chief Commercial Officer

— A Distribution Visionary with Deep Ties in the Vendor Community, This Renowned Executive Will Accelerate D&H’s Strengths and Extend its Value Proposition to New Partners and Segments in the Channel —

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading provider of SMB and mid-market technologies to the North American channel, is proud to announce it has named long-time channel executive Marty Bauerlein, formerly of AMD, to the newly established position of Chief Commercial Officer. Marty is well-known across both the vendor and solution provider communities, in addition to having decades of channel leadership experience with two major distribution companies. As a well-known IT executive, he maintains long-standing relationships in the SMB, mid-market, and enterprise segments that will help D&H lead its partner base toward even more lucrative, higher-tier opportunities. Bauerlein begins at D&H on April 4, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Marty into the fold at D&H Distributing. His industry expertise and admirable channel presence will help lead D&H to success in new markets, building on the strong relationships D&H has already established, and delivering our exceptional service model to accounts and partners who aren’t as familiar with us yet,” said D&H Co-President Dan Schwab. “His appointment is a natural continuation of our Built For Growth initiative, where D&H makes long-term investments in the channel and in its people, to further prioritize its partners and escalate their growth. We look forward to seeing his contribution to those goals.”

Bauerlein’s skill sets coincide with D&H’s main focus areas, including the company’s expansion of the D&H Cloud Marketplace platform; the ongoing promotion of transformative solutions under the Modern Solutions Business Unit; and an emphasis on a range of managed, professional, and integration services. Through his seasoned business acumen, Bauerlein will continue to evolve D&H’s SMB and mid-market partners, empowering them to grow into emerging areas of opportunity, in addition to extending the company’s partner- and service-first strategy into the enterprise sector.

“D&H has found success in a competitive market through a service-based model, which sets us apart in the distribution field,” said D&H Co-President Michael Schwab. “Marty had the opportunity to experience this differential first-hand as part of his prior engagement as a D&H business partner, and is motivated to join forces with us to spread that value proposition throughout the channel.”

Bauerlein will also heighten D&H’s focus on partner engagement and events by way of enhanced field teams, conference activities, and specialized engagements, including through the distributor’s Partnerfi community and its THREAD technology conferences. This will allow D&H to become even more key to enabling partners and fueling their growth trajectories.

“First of all, it is an honor to join an employee-owned company. Everyone who has worked with D&H has raved about their service and relationships. As Chief Commercial Officer at D&H, my aspiration will be to help grow sales, enhance relationships, and expand D&H’s channel reach. I hope to continue to complement the existing, incredible team by continuing to attract the best industry talent, and to grow market share through best-in-breed service, enablement, and tools,” said Bauerlein. “D&H has a stellar reputation, and their partners share that their performance is distribution-leading. My goal is to help complement their already stellar execution and innovation around categories such as cloud, Modern Solutions, and attached services. I’m highly motivated and passionate about accelerating these efforts.”

Bauerlein will continue to build on the momentum D&H has amassed over the years, augmenting those areas where the company already demonstrates extraordinary strength. His objectives align with D&H’s current service model, which Bauerlein got to know personally as a member of the vendor community.

“What’s exciting is that more and more of the channel has identified the unique value D&H brings to its partners, both to customers and vendors. The fact that D&H was named US Distributor of the Year by HP, one of the top channel vendors, as well as by Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 company and top solutions integrator, serves as an exclamation point on D&H’s impressive record. This terrific validation will lead others to want to experience the D&H difference,” said Bauerlein.

“In conferring with others in the channel,” he continued, “the responses are virtually unanimous that D&H treats its business partners with admirable respect and diligence. More companies should know about this offering. That’s the message we want to convey, to the benefit of partners everywhere who are working hard to expand their practices in an aggressive landscape. D&H invests in the resources, the enablement, and the services to help them transform into larger, more financially successful organizations.”

Partners can visit www.dandh.com to learn more, or call (800) 877-1200 to speak to a dedicated account representative.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. Now in its 105th year (dandh.com/anniversary), its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the U.S. and Brampton, Ontario, in Canada with warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh