Construction Projects Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highways 46 and 50 in Bon Homme and Charles Mix Counties

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 3, 2023

Contact: Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Cooper Kuchta, 605-668-2929



YANKTON, S.D. – On Monday, April 10, 2023, construction work is scheduled to begin on two projects. Asphalt surfacing projects are scheduled for S.D. Highway 46 between S.D. Highway 37 and the town of Wagner, as well as for S.D. Highway 50 from the intersection with S.D. Highway 46 south to the Bon Homme/Charles Mix County line.

Work on the projects will include cold milling, full depth reclamation, asphalt concrete surfacing, pipe culvert work, and turn lane construction. Cold milling, full depth reclamation, and asphalt resurfacing are scheduled to begin Monday, April 17, 2023.

During the cold milling, roadway reclaiming, and asphalt paving operations; traffic will be moved through the work zones with the use of flaggers and pilot car. Motorists should expect delays during these times.

The contractor on the $20.2 million project is Border States Paving Inc of Fargo, ND. The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 17, 2023.

