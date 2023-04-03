Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,765 in the last 365 days.

Construction Projects Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highways 46 and 50 in Bon Homme and Charles Mix Counties

 

For Immediate Release:  Monday, April 3, 2023

 

Contact:  Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Cooper Kuchta, 605-668-2929


YANKTON, S.D. – On Monday, April 10, 2023, construction work is scheduled to begin on two projects. Asphalt surfacing projects are scheduled for S.D. Highway 46 between S.D. Highway 37 and the town of Wagner,  as well as for S.D. Highway 50 from the intersection with S.D. Highway 46 south to the Bon Homme/Charles Mix County line.

Work on the projects will include cold milling, full depth reclamation, asphalt concrete surfacing, pipe culvert work, and turn lane construction. Cold milling, full depth reclamation, and asphalt resurfacing are scheduled to begin Monday, April 17, 2023.

During the cold milling, roadway reclaiming, and asphalt paving operations; traffic will be moved through the work zones with the use of flaggers and pilot car. Motorists should expect delays during these times.

The contractor on the $20.2 million project is Border States Paving Inc of Fargo, ND. The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 17, 2023.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

 

You just read:

Construction Projects Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highways 46 and 50 in Bon Homme and Charles Mix Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more