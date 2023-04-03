Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022

Fourth quarter total revenue up 14.5% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $23.9 million

Continued focus on profitability produces fourth quarter net income of $1.1 million or $0.02 per diluted share

Fourth-quarter operating cash flow of $2.2 million



/EIN News/ -- BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to professional and home chefs today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

“Our record 2022 fourth-quarter results completed a strong year of total revenue growth and significant improvements in profitability and operating cash flow. Throughout the year we focused on supporting our professional and home chef customers as the industry navigated unprecedented logistics, supply chain, and inflationary challenges. Total revenues grew 28.8% to an annual record of $80.1 million, reflecting the value we provide our nationwide customers and our desire to help professional and home chefs make meals special,” stated Bill Bennett, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

Mr. Bennett continued, “I am pleased to report we produced our second consecutive profitable quarter as net income increased significantly from $9,746 for the 2022 third quarter to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter. We believe this reflects growing momentum within our business and the successful actions underway to scale revenue, drive efficiencies, and leverage fixed operating costs. The progress we made throughout 2022 is encouraging even as we made the difficult decisions to proactively reduce eCommerce sales by limiting digital marketing investments in response to higher customer acquisition costs and expanded privacy rules. In addition, gross margin during 2022 was impacted by revenue mix and inflationary pressures. Stabilizing gross margin is an important near-term initiative and we believe there are opportunities to offset inflationary trends.”

“We are committed to helping our vendors and customers navigate a more uncertain economic environment by continuing to provide a customer friendly marketplace that connects the world’s best artisan food makers with top professional chefs and passionate home chefs nationwide. As my tenure as CEO begins, I am focused on engaging with our customers, vendors, team members, and partners across the country to create a multi-year strategic growth plan that leverages IVFH’s foodservice and eCommerce assets. IVFH has a compelling platform and value proposition. I am excited by the opportunities to take the Company to the next level and create value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Bennett.

Financial Results

Revenues in the 2022 fourth quarter increased 14.5% to a fourth-quarter record of $23.9 million, compared to $20.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Fourth-quarter revenue benefitted from a 53.2% increase in specialty foodservice revenue, which was primarily driven by growing demand for the Company’s high-quality specialty food offerings from restaurants, hotels, airlines, and other foodservice customers. Fourth-quarter eCommerce revenue was down 37.7% to $5.4 million from $8.6 million for the same period last year. For the 2022 full year, total revenue was a record $80.1 million, a 28.8% increase from $62.2 million for the same period last year.

The following tables sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 % of Net

Sales December 31, 2021 % of Net

Sales %

Change Specialty Foodservice $ 17,941,000 75 % $ 11,709,000 56 % 53 % E-Commerce 5,355,000 23 % 8,601,000 41 % -38 % National Brand Management 298,000 1 % 285,000 2 % 5 % Warehouse and Logistics Services 283,000 1 % 255,000 1 % 11 % Total IVFH $ 23,877,000 100 % $ 20,850,000 100 % 15 %





Year Ended Months Ended December 31, 2022 % of Net

Sales December 31, 2021 % of Net

Sales %

Change Specialty Foodservice $ 64,013,000 80

% $ 40,758,000 66 % 57 % E-Commerce 13,992,000 17 % 19,518,000 31 % -28 % National Brand Management 1,171,000 2 % 1,037,000 2 % 13 % Warehouse and Logistic Services 927,000 1 % 899,000 1 % 3 % Total IVFH $ 80,103,000 100 % $ 62,212,000 100 % 29 %



For the 2022 fourth quarter, gross margin was 25.1%, compared to 29.1% for the same period last year. The decline in gross margin was primarily due to changes in revenue mix and higher year-over-year fuel, shipping, and logistics costs. For the 2022 full year, gross margin was 23.3%, compared to 27.2% last year.

For the 2022 fourth quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $4.7 million, or 19.7% of revenue, compared to $6.0 million, or 28.9% of revenue for the same period last year. The $1.3 million decrease was primarily due to the Company’s efforts to drive efficiencies and reduce advertising and marketing expenses in response to higher customer acquisition costs and expanded privacy rules that significantly reduce data sharing. For the 2022 full year, SG&A expenses were $19.7 million, or 24.6% of revenue compared to $20.5 million, or 33.0% of revenue in the prior year period.

For the 2022 fourth quarter, operating income as a percentage of sales improved to 5.4% from 0.2% for the same period last year. This improvement was a result of higher sales and a $1.3 million year-over-year reduction in SG&A expenses.

The Company recorded GAAP net income for the 2022 fourth quarter of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior year’s fourth quarter, which included a $1.8 million pre-tax gain on the forgiveness of debt. For the 2022 full year, the Company reported a GAAP net loss of $(1.4 million), or $(0.03) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(0.7 million), or $(0.02) per share, for the 2021 full year.

The Company generated $2.2 million in cash from operating activities for the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to $2.3 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted net income a non-GAAP metric (see tables below) for the 2022 fourth quarter was $1.5 million, or $0.032 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income of $0.1 million, or $0.003 per diluted share, for the same period last year. For the 2022 full year, adjusted net income was a loss of $(0.1 million), or $(0.002) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(1.5 million), or $(0.038) per share, for the same period last year.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world’s best artisan food makers with top professional chefs and passionate home chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional and home chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests and families. IVFH’s owned online retail brands include www.igourmet.com, www.plantbelly.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis, international crisis, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.





Investor and Media Contact: Andrew M. Berger Managing Director SM Berger & Company, Inc. (216) 464-6400 andrew@smberger.com





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,899,398 $ 6,122,671 Accounts receivable, net 4,969,395 3,256,764 Inventory, net 3,053,852 3,109,984 Other current assets 289,432 314,107 Total current assets 13,212,077 12,803,526 Property and equipment, net 7,921,561 8,186,227 Investments - 286,725 Right of use assets, operating leases, net 152,425 232,381 Right of use assets, finance leases, net 570,323 669,039 Other amortizable intangible assets, net 30,994 72,218 Tradenames and other unamortizable intangible assets 1,532,822 1,532,822 Total assets $ 23,420,202 $ 23,782,938 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 6,853,253 $ 5,702,905 Accrued interest, current portion 18,104 29,349 Deferred revenue 1,558,155 1,631,406 Line of Credit 2,014,333 2,000,000 Notes payable - current portion, net of discount 5,711,800 412,961 Lease liability - operating leases, current 64,987 74,088 Lease liability - finance leases, current 191,977 159,823 Contingent liability - current portion - 187,000 Total current liabilities 16,412,609 10,197,532 Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 87,438 158,293 Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 333,092 499,240 Contingent liability - long-term - 108,600 Note payable - long term portion, net - 5,409,172 Total liabilities 16,833,139 16,372,837 Commitments & Contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 50,927,237 and 48,879,331 shares issued, and 48,089,657 and 46,041,751 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 5,088 4,885 Additional paid-in capital 42,189,471 41,662,710 Treasury stock: 2,623,171 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 (1,141,370 ) (1,141,370 ) Accumulated deficit (34,466,126 ) (33,116,124 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,587,063 7,410,101 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,420,202 $ 23,782,938





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the For the Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 80,102,964 $ 62,212,148 Cost of goods sold 61,414,765 45,261,401 Gross margin 18,688,199 16,950,747 Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,725,593 20,540,229 Total operating expenses 19,725,593 20,540,229 Operating loss (1,037,394 ) (3,589,482 ) Other income (expense:) Impairment of investment (286,725 ) (209,850 ) Other income 294,000 - Gain on forgiveness of debt - 3,425,015 Gain on contingent liability 295,600 - Loss on extinguishment of debt (40,556 ) - Other leasing income 11,226 10,840 Interest expense, net (586,153 ) (352,854 ) Total other income (expense) (312,608 ) 2,873,151 Net loss before taxes (1,350,002 ) (716,331 ) Income tax expense - - Net loss $ (1,350,002 ) $ (716,331 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 47,129,511 39,448,041 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 47,129,511 39,448,041





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the For the Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,350,002 ) $ (716,331 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on forgiveness of debt - (3,425,015 ) Gain on contingent liabilities (295,600 ) - Impairment of investment 286,725 209,850 Depreciation and amortization 562,072 526,854 Amortization of right of use asset 66,740 102,715 Amortization of prepaid loan fees 115,760 12,525 Stock based compensation 576,964 668,251 Loss on extinguishment of debt 40,556 - Provision (recoveries) for doubtful accounts (1,915 ) 31,756 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,710,716 ) (930,595 ) Inventory and other current assets, net 80,807 604,890 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,169,514 650,516 Deferred revenue (73,251 ) (1,286,270 ) Contingent liabilities - (8,000 ) Operating lease liability (66,740 ) (102,715 ) Net cash used in operating activities (599,086 ) (3,661,569 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (114,966 ) (24,511 ) Net cash used in investing activities (114,966 ) (24,511 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of offering costs for stock previously issued (50,000 ) - Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of costs 3,580,372 Proceeds from Payroll Protection Plan Loan - 1,748,414 Principal payments on debt (172,422 ) (433,087 ) Principal payments financing leases (176,494 ) (146,963 ) Cost of debt financing (110,305 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (509,221 ) 4,748,736 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,223,273 ) 1,062,656 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,122,671 5,060,015 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,899,398 $ 6,122,671 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 461,563 $ 298,481 Taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: (Decrease) Increase in right to use assets & liabilities $ (13,216 ) $ 88,359 Finance lease for fixed assets $ 42,500 $ 21,885 Debt to Fifth Third Bank paid directly by Maple Mark Bank $ 7,686,481 $ - Reclassification of accounts receivable to other assets $ - $ 22,380





Three Months Ended

(unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

(unaudited) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Adjusted Net Income and EPS (1) Revenue $ 23,876,715 $ 20,849,332 $ 80,102,964 $ 62,212,148 Net Income (Loss) 1,094,415 1,698,038 (1,350,002 ) (716,331 ) Amortization of intangible assets (2) 10,331 302 41,224 8,912 One-time charges (3) 327,281 - 919,799 209,850 One-time gain - (1,759,197 ) (294,000 ) (1,665,818 ) Stock related expenses (4) 56,746 192,119 576,964 668,251 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)



$ 1,488,773 $ 131,262 $ (106,015 ) $ (1,495,136 ) Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (5) 47,129,511 39,448,041 47,129,511 39,448,041 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ 0.032 $ 0.003 $ (0.002 ) $ (0.038 )



