Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022

  • Fourth quarter total revenue up 14.5% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $23.9 million
  • Continued focus on profitability produces fourth quarter net income of $1.1 million or $0.02 per diluted share
  • Fourth-quarter operating cash flow of $2.2 million

/EIN News/ -- BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to professional and home chefs today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.  

“Our record 2022 fourth-quarter results completed a strong year of total revenue growth and significant improvements in profitability and operating cash flow. Throughout the year we focused on supporting our professional and home chef customers as the industry navigated unprecedented logistics, supply chain, and inflationary challenges. Total revenues grew 28.8% to an annual record of $80.1 million, reflecting the value we provide our nationwide customers and our desire to help professional and home chefs make meals special,” stated Bill Bennett, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

Mr. Bennett continued, “I am pleased to report we produced our second consecutive profitable quarter as net income increased significantly from $9,746 for the 2022 third quarter to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter. We believe this reflects growing momentum within our business and the successful actions underway to scale revenue, drive efficiencies, and leverage fixed operating costs. The progress we made throughout 2022 is encouraging even as we made the difficult decisions to proactively reduce eCommerce sales by limiting digital marketing investments in response to higher customer acquisition costs and expanded privacy rules. In addition, gross margin during 2022 was impacted by revenue mix and inflationary pressures. Stabilizing gross margin is an important near-term initiative and we believe there are opportunities to offset inflationary trends.”

“We are committed to helping our vendors and customers navigate a more uncertain economic environment by continuing to provide a customer friendly marketplace that connects the world’s best artisan food makers with top professional chefs and passionate home chefs nationwide.   As my tenure as CEO begins, I am focused on engaging with our customers, vendors, team members, and partners across the country to create a multi-year strategic growth plan that leverages IVFH’s foodservice and eCommerce assets. IVFH has a compelling platform and value proposition. I am excited by the opportunities to take the Company to the next level and create value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Bennett.

Financial Results
Revenues in the 2022 fourth quarter increased 14.5% to a fourth-quarter record of $23.9 million, compared to $20.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Fourth-quarter revenue benefitted from a 53.2% increase in specialty foodservice revenue, which was primarily driven by growing demand for the Company’s high-quality specialty food offerings from restaurants, hotels, airlines, and other foodservice customers. Fourth-quarter eCommerce revenue was down 37.7% to $5.4 million from $8.6 million for the same period last year. For the 2022 full year, total revenue was a record $80.1 million, a 28.8% increase from $62.2 million for the same period last year.

The following tables sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (unaudited):

  Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2022   % of Net
Sales		       December 31, 2021   % of Net
Sales		     %
Change 		 
Specialty Foodservice $ 17,941,000   75 %   $ 11,709,000   56 %   53 %
E-Commerce   5,355,000   23 %     8,601,000   41 %   -38 %
National Brand Management   298,000   1 %     285,000   2 %   5 %
Warehouse and Logistics Services   283,000   1 %     255,000   1 %   11 %
Total IVFH $ 23,877,000   100 %   $ 20,850,000   100 %   15 %


  Year Ended Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   % of Net
Sales		       December 31, 2021   % of Net
Sales		     %
Change 		 
Specialty Foodservice $ 64,013,000   80
 %   $ 40,758,000   66 %   57 %
E-Commerce   13,992,000   17 %     19,518,000   31 %   -28 %
National Brand Management   1,171,000   2 %     1,037,000   2 %   13 %
Warehouse and Logistic Services   927,000   1 %     899,000   1 %   3 %
Total IVFH $ 80,103,000   100 %   $ 62,212,000   100 %   29 %


For the 2022 fourth quarter, gross margin was 25.1%, compared to 29.1% for the same period last year. The decline in gross margin was primarily due to changes in revenue mix and higher year-over-year fuel, shipping, and logistics costs. For the 2022 full year, gross margin was 23.3%, compared to 27.2% last year.

For the 2022 fourth quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $4.7 million, or 19.7% of revenue, compared to $6.0 million, or 28.9% of revenue for the same period last year. The $1.3 million decrease was primarily due to the Company’s efforts to drive efficiencies and reduce advertising and marketing expenses in response to higher customer acquisition costs and expanded privacy rules that significantly reduce data sharing. For the 2022 full year, SG&A expenses were $19.7 million, or 24.6% of revenue compared to $20.5 million, or 33.0% of revenue in the prior year period.

For the 2022 fourth quarter, operating income as a percentage of sales improved to 5.4% from 0.2% for the same period last year. This improvement was a result of higher sales and a $1.3 million year-over-year reduction in SG&A expenses.

The Company recorded GAAP net income for the 2022 fourth quarter of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior year’s fourth quarter, which included a $1.8 million pre-tax gain on the forgiveness of debt. For the 2022 full year, the Company reported a GAAP net loss of $(1.4 million), or $(0.03) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(0.7 million), or $(0.02) per share, for the 2021 full year.  

The Company generated $2.2 million in cash from operating activities for the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to $2.3 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted net income a non-GAAP metric (see tables below) for the 2022 fourth quarter was $1.5 million, or $0.032 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income of $0.1 million, or $0.003 per diluted share, for the same period last year. For the 2022 full year, adjusted net income was a loss of $(0.1 million), or $(0.002) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(1.5 million), or $(0.038) per share, for the same period last year.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world’s best artisan food makers with top professional chefs and passionate home chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional and home chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests and families. IVFH’s owned online retail brands include www.igourmet.com, www.plantbelly.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis, international crisis, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Investor and Media Contact:
Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

     December 31,      December 31,  
    2022     2021  
                 
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 4,899,398     $ 6,122,671  
Accounts receivable, net     4,969,395       3,256,764  
Inventory, net     3,053,852       3,109,984  
Other current assets     289,432       314,107  
Total current assets     13,212,077       12,803,526  
                 
Property and equipment, net     7,921,561       8,186,227  
Investments     -       286,725  
Right of use assets, operating leases, net     152,425       232,381  
Right of use assets, finance leases, net     570,323       669,039  
Other amortizable intangible assets, net     30,994       72,218  
Tradenames and other unamortizable intangible assets     1,532,822       1,532,822  
Total assets   $ 23,420,202     $ 23,782,938  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 6,853,253     $ 5,702,905  
Accrued interest, current portion     18,104       29,349  
Deferred revenue     1,558,155       1,631,406  
Line of Credit     2,014,333       2,000,000  
Notes payable - current portion, net of discount     5,711,800       412,961  
Lease liability - operating leases, current     64,987       74,088  
Lease liability - finance leases, current     191,977       159,823  
Contingent liability - current portion     -       187,000  
Total current liabilities     16,412,609       10,197,532  
                 
Lease liability - operating leases, non-current     87,438       158,293  
Lease liability - finance leases, non-current     333,092       499,240  
Contingent liability - long-term     -       108,600  
Note payable - long term portion, net     -       5,409,172  
Total liabilities     16,833,139       16,372,837  
                 
                 
Commitments & Contingencies                
                 
Stockholders' equity                
Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 50,927,237 and 48,879,331 shares issued, and 48,089,657 and 46,041,751 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively     5,088       4,885  
Additional paid-in capital     42,189,471       41,662,710  
Treasury stock: 2,623,171 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021     (1,141,370 )     (1,141,370 )
Accumulated deficit     (34,466,126 )     (33,116,124 )
Total stockholders' equity     6,587,063       7,410,101  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 23,420,202     $ 23,782,938  


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

    For the     For the  
    Year Ended     Year Ended  
     December 31,      December 31,  
    2022     2021  
                 
Revenue   $ 80,102,964     $ 62,212,148  
Cost of goods sold     61,414,765       45,261,401  
Gross margin     18,688,199       16,950,747  
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses     19,725,593       20,540,229  
Total operating expenses     19,725,593       20,540,229  
                 
Operating loss     (1,037,394 )     (3,589,482 )
                 
Other income (expense:)                
Impairment of investment     (286,725 )     (209,850 )
Other income     294,000       -  
Gain on forgiveness of debt     -       3,425,015  
Gain on contingent liability     295,600       -  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (40,556 )     -  
Other leasing income     11,226       10,840  
Interest expense, net     (586,153 )     (352,854 )
Total other income (expense)     (312,608 )     2,873,151  
                 
Net loss before taxes     (1,350,002 )     (716,331 )
                 
Income tax expense     -       -  
                 
Net loss   $ (1,350,002 )   $ (716,331 )
                 
Net loss per share - basic   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.02 )
                 
Net loss per share - diluted   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.02 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     47,129,511       39,448,041  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     47,129,511       39,448,041  


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    For the     For the  
    Year Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (1,350,002 )   $ (716,331 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Gain on forgiveness of debt     -       (3,425,015 )
Gain on contingent liabilities     (295,600 )     -  
Impairment of investment     286,725       209,850  
Depreciation and amortization     562,072       526,854  
Amortization of right of use asset     66,740       102,715  
Amortization of prepaid loan fees     115,760       12,525  
Stock based compensation     576,964       668,251  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     40,556       -  
Provision (recoveries) for doubtful accounts     (1,915 )     31,756  
                 
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable, net     (1,710,716 )     (930,595 )
Inventory and other current assets, net     80,807       604,890  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     1,169,514       650,516  
Deferred revenue     (73,251 )     (1,286,270 )
Contingent liabilities     -       (8,000 )
Operating lease liability     (66,740 )     (102,715 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (599,086 )     (3,661,569 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Acquisition of property and equipment     (114,966 )     (24,511 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (114,966 )     (24,511 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Payment of offering costs for stock previously issued     (50,000 )     -  
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of costs             3,580,372  
Proceeds from Payroll Protection Plan Loan     -       1,748,414  
Principal payments on debt     (172,422 )     (433,087 )
Principal payments financing leases     (176,494 )     (146,963 )
Cost of debt financing     (110,305 )     -  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (509,221 )     4,748,736  
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (1,223,273 )     1,062,656  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     6,122,671       5,060,015  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 4,899,398     $ 6,122,671  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                
                 
Cash paid during the period for:                
                 
Interest   $ 461,563     $ 298,481  
                 
Taxes   $ -     $ -  
                 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
(Decrease) Increase in right to use assets & liabilities   $ (13,216 )   $ 88,359  
Finance lease for fixed assets   $ 42,500     $ 21,885  
Debt to Fifth Third Bank paid directly by Maple Mark Bank   $ 7,686,481     $ -  
Reclassification of accounts receivable to other assets   $ -     $ 22,380  


  Three Months Ended
(unaudited) 		  Twelve Months Ended
(unaudited)
  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Adjusted Net Income and EPS (1)              
Revenue $ 23,876,715   $ 20,849,332     $ 80,102,964     $ 62,212,148  
Net Income (Loss)   1,094,415     1,698,038       (1,350,002 )     (716,331 )
Amortization of intangible assets (2)   10,331     302       41,224       8,912  
One-time charges (3)   327,281     -       919,799       209,850  
One-time gain   -     (1,759,197 )     (294,000 )     (1,665,818 )
Stock related expenses (4)   56,746     192,119       576,964       668,251  
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ 1,488,773   $ 131,262     $ (106,015 )   $ (1,495,136 )
Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (5)   47,129,511     39,448,041       47,129,511       39,448,041  
Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ 0.032   $ 0.003     $ (0.002 )   $ (0.038 )
               


(1) Adjusted Net Income are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.
(2) Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired
(3) Charges that are non-recurring or one-time items include: inventory adjustment expenses of $316,666, $86,866 in digital marketing fees associated with a settlement of digital marketing fees to a service provider, and $188,986 in expenses associated with the MapleMark loan transaction.
(4) Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses
(5) Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count

