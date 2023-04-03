Oral Antiviral Market Is Predicted to Reach $43.39 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

A rise in the number of product approvals for treating viral infections, increase in awareness about viral infection & treatment options available, a rise in regulatory approvals for treating viral infections, and the growing adoption of strategies by key players are the factors that drive the growth of the global oral antiviral market. Region-wise, the market in North America is likely to dominate from 2022 to 2031.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global oral antiviral market generated $35.21 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $43.39 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $35.21 Billion Market Size in 2031 $43.39 Billion CAGR 2.1% No. of Pages in Report 385 Segments Covered Indication, Drug Class, Distribution Channel and Region Drivers Increase in prevalence of antiviral infections A rise in the number of product approvals for treating viral infections Increase in awareness about viral infection & treatment options available A rise in regulatory approvals for treating viral infections A rise in the adoption of strategies such as agreement and partnership by key players A rise in the prevalence of hepatitis cases Opportunities Growth & innovations in the pharmaceutical industry for the manufacturing of oral antiviral drugs Restraints Stringent regulations regarding approval of oral antiviral drugs and side effects associated with it Availability of generic versions of a drug due to expiry of patents of some oral antiviral drugs, which can reduce the market share of the original drug

Impact of Covid-19 on Oral Antiviral Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the growth of the oral antiviral market, owing to a rise in the number of patients suffering from viral infections. The pandemic led to an increased number of outpatient medical visits, including preventive services, such as screening of patients for various viral diseases, such as HIV, influenza, and other viral infections.

The pandemic led to a high demand for oral antiviral drugs as people looked for ways to protect themselves from the virus. This led to shortages of some oral antiviral drugs, leading to price hikes and difficulties in accessing the drugs.

In addition, a rise in regulatory approvals and favorable policies for development of novel therapeutics to treat viral infections is likely to provide lucrative opportunity for the key market players.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global oral antiviral market based on indication, drug class, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on indication, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global oral antiviral market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The hepatitis segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the influenza and others segments.

In terms of drug class, the reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment captured the largest market share of more than half of the global oral antiviral market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the others segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 2.4% through 2031.

In terms of distribution channel, the drug store and retail pharmacies segment captured the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the global oral antiviral market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the online providers segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 3.1% through 2031. The report also studies the protease inhibitors segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for over one-third of the global oral antiviral market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global oral antiviral market analyzed in the research include F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Viatris Inc., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson.

The report analyzes these key players of the global oral antiviral market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

