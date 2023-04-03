Small and medium-sized cities of Ukraine invited to renovate schools, hospitals and other public buildings with EU support

The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine has launched a first €100 million call for proposals for Ukrainian municipalities to participate in the Ukraine Public Buildings Energy Efficiency (UPBEE) Programme. The programme is part of a €300 million European Investment Bank loan for Ukraine that was announced in 2020 but has not yet been used.

The programme is targeted at small and medium-sized municipalities, local councils and regional administrations and aims to renovate public buildings such as health facilities, schools, kindergartens, sports and cultural centres, administration buildings, etc. It will also finance the renovation of war-damaged buildings, bomb shelters and the adaptation of buildings to better meet the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities. The loans will allow for the installation of modern equipment in buildings, such as energy management systems, upgrading heating, ventilation and lighting systems, renovation and insulation of external surfaces (façades, roofs, ceiling insulation, basement ceilings, replacement of windows and doors), etc.

The UPBEE programme is also supported by grants of €5 million from the EU Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP) and of €4 million from the multi-donor Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P).

“Even amidst war, development cannot wait, nor can the people of Ukraine wait,” said EIB Global’s Director of Lending Operations in Neighbouring Countries Lionel Rapaille. “Thermal modernisation of public buildings will extend the operational life of buildings, save on heating and significant energy savings, which, in turn, will reduce CO2 emissions for the sake of the climate.”

Detailed information of the call for proposals can be found here. The deadline for applications is 3 June.

