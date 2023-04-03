Submit Release
House of Europe: grants of €1,000 each for film-makers from Ukraine 

The EU-supported project House of Europe, together with Netflix, has launched a grant call to support Ukrainian film-makers locally and worldwide, who have been affected or displaced by the war. 

‘House of Europe’ offers support of €1,000 to help you continue or develop your work: design a showreel, film a small project for your portfolio, or purchase equipment, software, and subscriptions, or pay for professional development courses and conferences. The scholarship can also reimburse part of the production costs of the film project being developed: fuel, travel tickets, hotel expenses, per diem for the film crew, talent fees, etc.

The deadline for applications is 18 April.

Later this year, ‘House of Europe’ will offer two educational opportunities. Producers and line producers can hop on a series of digital masterclasses from the European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs, providing a comprehensive understanding of all stages of a project life-span from a co-production point of view. They will also offer a two-day digital post-production workshop from the New York Film Academy.

