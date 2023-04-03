Stories Not from Textbooks: new YouTube project on school education in Ukraine launched

A new project, ‘Stories Not from Textbooks’, promoting the New Ukrainian School reform has been launched on YouTube.

It is implemented by the ‘Learning Together’ project co-financed by the EU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, in collaboration with public activist and TV presenter Oleksandr Pedan. The first video of the project was released on 30 March, on the YouTube channel ‘Pedan Can’ («Педан Може»).

“Thanks to our teachers, managers of educational institutions, administrators in regions, our education has withstood the full-scale invasion,” said Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi. “The fight continues, also on the educational front, but today we need to also focus on the development of Ukrainian education. One of the components of this development is a systemic and holistic continuation of the New Ukrainian School reform, which will help educate responsible citizens.”

The project ‘Stories Not from Textbooks’ focuses on teachers, parents, and students who are examples of invincibility and, despite Russia’s full-scale invasion, continue to teach and learn.

Each of nine stories to be released is an example of invincibility, explains Oleksandr Pedan. “Timur, 11, from the Kherson region, now lives with his mother in an orphanage in Lviv. He finished 4th grade online, looking for an internet connection in the occupied city to join lessons at a Ukrainian school. Ilya from Kharkiv and Dmitriy from Kherson have been studying since September in Vinnitsa, where their families have found shelter. The children have made new friends and have resumed their football and ballroom dancing lessons. Artem Zakharov is a teacher from Mariupol. The school where he worked was bombed to the ground by Russian troops. But the desire to teach was not discouraged. Today Artem teaches mathematics at school No. 252 in Kyiv,” Pedan describes some of the project’s stories.

