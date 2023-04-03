Submit Release
Kentucky Based Oil and Gas Operator Implements Enertia Software As Official Saas Provider

40-year-established industry leader in upstream oil and gas solutions, announces the addition of a privately held oil and gas company as their new SaaS customer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enertia Software, a 40-year-established industry leader in upstream oil and gas software solutions, announces the addition of a privately held oil and gas company as their new SaaS customer.

The privately held, independent oil and gas company employs approximately 66 people and is estimated to generate $28 million in annual revenue.

“We are very excited and honored at the opportunity to convert this new partner and implement them into the reliability, security, and longevity of Enertia Software,” mentions Vincent Dawkins, President, and CEO of Enertia Software.

Specific benefits utilized by the new customer include:
• Streamline ERP Integration
• Eradicated Monthly JIB Reporting Crashes
• Shorten M&A/A&D Processes
• Innovative IT Procedures
• AP Workflow Automation
• Enertia Insights/Robust Reporting Capabilities

“The momentum to push forward continues for all of our customers and this new partnership is yet another indication of our Teams extensive knowledge, industry expertise, and our software’s robust SaaS offering,” Dawkins concludes.

Enertia Software is a fully integrated, enterprise-grade system that can be uniquely and individually tailored. Enertia is designed specifically for the needs of the energy industry and provides unparalleled integrated functionality to vertically incorporated upstream oil and gas companies.

Nicole Durham
Enertia Software
+1 432-664-1427
email us here
