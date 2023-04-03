More EU in Armenia: second EuroClub by Young European Ambassadors launched in Vayk

The second EuroClub by the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) was officially launched today in Vayk, Armenia.

With the ‘EuroClub Vayk’, the Armenian YEAs aim to bring young people from Vayk and neighbouring communities closer to the EU, offering a space for developing skills and engaging youngsters in EU-funded projects. It will be managed by Young European Ambassador Lusine Karapetyan from Vayk in cooperation with the TNAC Youth Centre. YEAs will support EuroClubs’ activities within the EU NEIGHBOURS east regional communication programme.

The opening ceremony of EuroClubVayk was followed by a panel discussion on the ‘European Year of Skills: how local youth initiatives can help in boosting competitiveness, participation and talent’. Panellists discussed the challenges Armenian youth face to develop their skills and how local initiatives like the EuroClub can support young people. To mark the occasion, a small competition of ideas for Vayk development was announced in cooperation with TNAC Youth Centre.

“It is good that we dream of a better life, but to ensure it, we must work hard, continuously learn and develop. I hope the Club will become a place to nurture new ideas, learn from peers, develop and bring positive changes to your community,” said Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia.

Lusine Karapetyan, Young European Ambassador and founder of EuroClub Vayk, says the EuroClub will bring more EU opportunities to her community, encouraging young people to develop their skills and be active.

So far, Young European Ambassadors in Armenia have implemented about ten civic engagement activities in Vayk, involving young people from nearby communities. In particular, YEAs have organised EU summer schools, campaigns on environmental protection and gender equality.The first YEA-led EuroClub in Armenia was launched in December, 2022, in Oshakan, and so far has involved more than 500 young people from Oshakan and nearby communities in civic engagement activities, language and photography skills clubs, etc.