Erasmus+: University of Tartu invites bachelors and early-stage Masters students to join e-course on comparative regionalism

The Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies (University of Tartu), Estonia, invites those interested to widen their knowledge about comparative regionalism and integration processes in Europe and Eurasia to join its new e-course.

The course, ‘Common Challenges of Competing Regionalisms’, runs from 24 April 2023 to 4 June 2023. A free digital certificate from the University of Tartu will be provided upon successful completion of the MOOC (Massive open online course), and is worth 2 ECTS.

The course is free and open to all participants, and is aimed particularly at Bachelors and prospective or early-stage Masters students.

By enrolling in the course, you will have access to video lectures by academics and practitioners specialising in regional studies. There will also be academic commentary and roundtables with academics from the region (such as Ukraine, Georgia, Finland, Albania, Montenegro).

The course takes place fully online, on the learning management system of the University of Tartu – Moodle. All video lectures are pre-recorded.

The deadline for applications is 20 April.

The course is developed within the framework of the Jean Monnet Module ‘Neighbourhood, Enlargement, and Regionalism in Europe’ (NearEU) with the support of the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union.

