Global Sales of AR Glasses Is Estimates To Rise at a CAGR of 16.6% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Fact. MR’s latest report on AR Glasses Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights into various strategies employed by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the AR Glasses Market.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global AR glasses market is expected to garner US$ 72 billion by 2033, expanding swiftly at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2033.



AR glasses are a type of wearable technology that connects people to computers. Many functions of smart glasses enable users to examine data pertinent to their environment. Technology for AR glasses has advanced tremendously in recent years. Several sectors, including manufacturing, shipping, field service, inspection, and operation, are already expanding with smart glass technology.

According to the market trends for AR glasses, 93% of significant industrial firms are believed to use smart eyewear wearable devices for their operations.

Big data and analytics combined with advances in AI and machine vision are anticipated to create prospects for the AR glasses market in the near future. Voice recognition for input, advancements in face and object tracking, and other technologies will advance and become more widely used in AR.

With the release of Google Glass in 2012, Google is one of the frontrunners to commercialize AR glasses. Despite the high price, the brand name encouraged the sales of the initial 2,000 pairs of Google AR glasses, which were sold right away. Although Google Glass was usually seen as a failure, new products with better battery lives and faster processors have increased competition in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global AR glasses market amounted to US$ 15.4 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for AR glasses is projected to increase at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 72 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in Germany is expected to expand at a CAGR of 85.2%.

The market in China is projected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 104%.



“AR glasses market value has increased due to the widespread use of cloud-based technologies in enterprises, education, and the gaming industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in AR Glasses Market Report

Microsoft Corporation

Google

SEIKO EPSON CORP.

Laster Technologies

Penny

Sony Mobile Communication Inc.

Recon Instruments

LUMUS

Market Competition

The market for AR glasses will experience new development horizons as major players concentrate on enhancing the functionality of these devices. With a built-in microphone, AR glasses can communicate with Siri or Alexa to perform voice-activated searches and display the results right before the user's eyes.

Smart AR glasses may be able to determine the surroundings around them and use hand movements to control the visuals being viewed due to the use of simultaneous localization and mapping algorithms.

In partnership with the upscale eyewear company Luxottica by Ray-Ban, Facebook is getting ready to introduce its first AR smart glasses. Research and development for the product are being carried out by Project Aria, a study launched by Facebook's Reality Laboratories.

In the near future, the general public can also purchase Amazon's smart glasses. The item has an IPX4 grade for water and splash resistance and is composed of titanium and carbon fiber. The frames' four directional speakers and microphones enable user interaction with Alexa.

Key Segments of AR Glasses Industry Research

By Type : Optical See Through Video See Through

By Application : Gaming Industry Healthcare Education Enterprises

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global AR glasses market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (optical see through, video see through) and application (gaming industry, healthcare, education, enterprises), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

