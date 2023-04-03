BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions to invest $75,000 to help grow Prairie communities

Three prizes of $25,000 to be awarded through ‘Growing Home with BASF’ initiative

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three growers across the Prairies will have a chance to win big for their hometowns this spring with the launch of Growing Home with BASF. From April 3-30, individuals in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba can nominate organizations that help grow their communities to win one of the $25,000 prizes.

This year, BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions is launching a new community investment program, offering rural farming communities a chance to share what matters most to them. Community members will have the chance to rally around and raise support for their local organizations.

“Farming is the biggest job on Earth and wouldn’t be possible without the inspiring community support seen throughout the agriculture industry,” says Nicole McAuley, Head of Communications and Public Affairs for BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize and contribute to the essential institutions that connect and strengthen farming communities across the prairies.”

Growers and their rural communities are the heartbeat of Western Canada and BASF is proud to support those communities. Participants are encouraged to nominate local organizations and initiatives on which their communities rely, from recreation centres to playgrounds, and volunteer emergency services to food pantries.

Nominations will be judged based on criteria including alignment to Canadian agriculture and alignment to BASF’s values—building safe and healthy communities; diversity, equity and inclusion; and developing future leaders in agriculture.

Following the nomination period, 15 finalists—five from each province—will be selected and announced for public voting to select one winning organization in each province. Voting will be available throughout Canada, with the three winners to be announced in June.

To learn more about Growing Home with BASF and for full terms and conditions, please visit agsolutions.ca/growinghome.

About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division

Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population while reducing environmental impacts. Working with partners and agricultural experts and by integrating sustainability criteria into all business decisions, we help farmers to create a positive impact on sustainable agriculture. That’s why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, connecting innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our portfolio comprises seeds and specifically selected plant traits, chemical and biological crop protection, solutions for soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we strive to find the right balance for success – for farmers, agriculture and future generations. In 2022, our division generated sales of €10.3 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

Attachment

Kasia Kistelski BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada 403-589-8178 kasia.kistelski@partners.basf.com