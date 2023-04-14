Revolutionary Nordlys System from Candela Arrives at Vita Family Practice

Vita Family Practice is the only family practice in Fayetteville with this innovative treatment technology
FAYETTEVILLE, NC, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Sturcken, PA-C is proud to announce that Vita Family Practice now offers the revolutionary Nordlys™ Light & Bright system from Candela. The Nordlys™ platform was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, and was featured on the Today Show on NBC. Vita Family Practice is the first clinic in Fayetteville to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.
The Nordlys™ Light & Bright is a unique Intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy that incorporates two types of light therapy in a single treatment for comprehensive skin rejuvenation. It can improve the tone and texture of skin quickly and effectively with minimal downtime.
The platform allows aesthetic specialists to simultaneously treat:
-Redness and vascular lesions
-Age spots, unwanted freckles, and other dark spots
-Textural irregularities
-Sun damage
-Overall tone and appearance of skin
During a Nordlys™ Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers light energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy, creating targeted tissue damage that destroys built-up melanin and other unwanted pigments. IPL photorejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and improve its overall elasticity.
"I am so excited to be the first in the Fayetteville to bring the Nordlys system to our patients. I have to say the Nordlys is a major step forward in IPL technology” said Jennifer Sturken, PA-C, dedicated Physicians Assistant at Vita Family Practice.“ As soon as this device became available, we knew we had to have it for Vita Family Practice” she added.
The Nordlys system is powerful but more comfortable than other IPL treatment options. The device is quiet in operation, features multiple settings, and even includes a patient database to track treatments.
“I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system." Jennifer said.
Vita Family practice brings the latest technology of cosmetic medicine and the dedicated heart of family practice together to provide the medical care for our patients, inside and out. We started as a passionate family practice that provides the foundation of personal health care. Soon we began offering injectables and fillers to help our patients achieve youthful looking skin, as well as adding a top of the line cosmetics laser. Jennifer Sturcken PA-C uses her masterful eye to help patients fight fine lines and wrinkles while maintaining a natural, never overdone, look. Come see us and let us help you achieve your best you, inside and out.
About Jennifer Sturcken, PA-C
Jennifer Sturcken is a dedicated physician assistant specializing in family practice and cosmetic medicine. She is a native of Fayetteville, growing up in Eastover North Carolina. She completed her Bachelor of Science with a concentration in micro-cellular biology from Methodist University in 2003. She then earned her Master of Science at Methodist University in 2005.
Since graduating she has worked primarily in family practice, emergency medicine, and aesthetics. She is certified by the National Commission for Certifying a Physician Assistant. She is a member of the North Carolina Academy of Physician Assistants, American Academy of Physician Assistants and American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.
