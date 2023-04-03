SVN® Expands Presence In Michigan with the Addition of SVN | Cohn Commercial Properties

Boston, MA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), the full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | Cohn Commercial Properties, located in Sylvan Lake, Michigan.

The firm is led by Managing Director Harry Cohn, who brings over 29 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry to the table. Originally focused on retail properties and tenants, SVN | Cohn Commercial Properties has since broadened their service offerings to cover all types of commercial transactions, including industrial, self-storage, office, and medical buildings.

"We are thrilled to mark our 10th anniversary and look forward to continued growth," said Cohn. "We have successfully transitioned into a full-service commercial real estate firm and are now looking to expand our team to better serve our clients. "We are looking to expand our team and hire between 5 and 10 new Advisors to help us achieve our goal of becoming a national top producer with SVN."

The SVN network offers the ability to collaborate with other SVN offices, access to cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive support, which are some of the key benefits that attracted SVN | Cohn Commercial Properties to the network. The firm believes that these resources will help them achieve their growth goals and better serve their clients.

SVN | Cohn Commercial Properties is excited to be part of the SVN network and looks forward to contributing to its continued success.

About SVN | Cohn Commercial Properties

SVN | Cohn Commercial Properties was founded in July 2013 to serve clients' real estate needs in the Metro Detroit market. As part of the SVN® brand, they are able to represent clients in sales, leasing, and management in over 500 markets. SVN Advisors represent over 6,000 clients worldwide in auction services, corporate real estate, distressed properties, golf & resort, hospitality, industrial, investment services, land, medical, multifamily, office, retail, self-storage, and single tenant investments. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.svn.com or www.svncohncommercial.com.

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN's unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

