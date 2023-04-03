Global Precision Optics Market Research Report 2023: Rising Sales of Consumer Electronics and Biomedical Devices leading to Increasing Demand - Forecasts to 2031

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Optics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Component, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision optics market is estimated to reach $60,033.6 million in 2031 from $23,243.5 Million in 2022. This study highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The rise in demand for precision optical components for consumer electronics and biomedical devices is among the major driving factors for the precision optics market and has created a significant demand for precision optical components such as lenses, mirrors, windows, and filters.

According to the Consumer Electronics Association, across various consumer electronics sales categories, computers sale went up by 34%, television sets sale was up by 12%, and smartphones sale were up by 1% from 2019 to 2021 globally, likely due to COVID-19 restrictions and more time spent at home for working and learning.

For instance, the next largest consumer electronics sales category is tablet computers which recorded nearly $60 billion in sales in 2020. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the adoption of smart medical devices is increasing rapidly, and in the year 2021, it reached to approximately two million different kinds of medical devices categorized into more than 7000 generic device groups.

Therefore, the rising sales of consumer electronics and biomedical devices are leading to the rising need for precision optical components for continuous operation with high precision.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The precision optics market has been in its growth stage, and much has been attributed to the technological advancements in this field. The ecosystem of the precision optics market comprises raw material suppliers, including glass, polymers, and other suppliers, precision optics producers, photonic manufacturers, and end users. The market is still developing, with China at the forefront, followed by other regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest-of-the-World, and the U.K.

Industrial Impacts

Precision optics are used in a wide range of optical components used in autonomous vehicles, such as radars, lasers, sensors, cameras, and others. The use of autonomous vehicles in industries offers advantages such as saving on labor costs and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 60% through the use of optimized driving. With the increased adoption of autonomous vehicles, the demand for precision optics is anticipated to rise in the upcoming future.

Moreover, the recent focus of the medical industry is on the development of smart disease detection equipment and smart medical wearables by utilizing precision optical components such as lenses, windows, and filters, among others.

How can this report add value to an organization?

The study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the precision optics market based on end users, including consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, semiconductor, automotive, biomedical, industrial, and others. The increasing adoption of precision optics in advanced manufacturing technology is fuelling the growth of the market.

The precision optics market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favoured strategy for the companies has been business acquisition to strengthen their position in the precision optics market.

Key players in the precision optics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve precision optics manufacturers and the overall ecosystem.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the precision optics market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Analyst Perspective

Ordinary optics differ from precision optics in terms of manufacturing accuracy (external dimensions, flatness, sphericity, cylindricity, i.e., geometric parameters, and also by the presence of special coatings). The precision optics market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of many small and medium-scale enterprises in the market. The manufacturing base is concentrated in regions such as North America, Europe, China, and Asia-Pacific.

Market Segmentation

Based on end users, the precision optics market is estimated to be led by the consumer electronics segment during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

Based on components, the precision optics market is estimated to be led by the transmissive segment during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

In the global precision optics market, China and North America are anticipated to gain traction in terms of precision optics production, owing to the continuous growth in consumer electronics and biomedical equipment and the presence of the world's largest manufacturers in those regions.

Key Companies Operating in the Market

Key players in the precision optics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve precision optics manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the precision optics market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Industry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future

Increasing Investments in Microelectronics and Semiconductor Industry

Growing Adoption of Self Driving Vehicles

Supply Chain Analysis

Business Opportunities

Growing investments in Defence and Security Industry

Increasing Global Interest in the Space Industry

Business Drivers

Growing Demand in Life and Health Sciences Instruments

Increasing Adoption of Precision Optics in Advanced Manufacturing

Rising Uses of Precision Optics due to High Demand for Consumer Electronics

Business Challenges

Complex Design and Manufacturing Process of Precision Optics

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Business Strategies

Product Developments

Market Developments

Ecosystem of Precision Optics Market

Consortiums and Associations

Regulatory/Certification Bodies

Government Programs

Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

Impact of COVID-19 on the Precision Optics Market

Impact of Semiconductor War on the Precision Optics Market

Dependence on China and the U.S. in Taiwan

and the U.S. in U.S. Initiatives to Control Exports

Critical Challenges Associated with the Policy

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Start-Up Landscape

Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

Some of the prominent manufacturers of precision optics are:

Filters

Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Materion Corporation

Edmund Optics Inc.

Newport Corporation

Shanghai Optics

Sierra Precision Optics

Solaris Optics

Prisms

Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Edmund Optics Inc.

Newport Corporation

PFG Optics

Shanghai Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc.

Sierra Precision Optics

Precision Optical

Solaris Optics

Lenses

ZEISS International

Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Newport Corporation

Rochester Precision Optics, LLC

PFG Optics

Shanghai Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc.

Sierra Precision Optics

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Solaris Optics

Momentum Optics

WayRay AG

Windows

Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Edmund Optics Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Newport Corporation

PFG Optics

Shanghai Optics

Sierra Precision Optics

Solaris Optics

Polarizers

Edmund Optics Inc.

PFG Optics

Newport Corporation

Solaris Optics

Beamsplitters

Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Edmund Optics Inc.

Newport Corporation

PFG Optics

Shanghai Optics

Sierra Precision Optics

Solaris Optics

Mirrors

Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Edmund Optics Inc.

Newport Corporation

PFG Optics

Shanghai Optics

Sierra Precision Optics

Solaris Optics

Retroreflectors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jtjni

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets