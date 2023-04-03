Game-Based Learning Market Size is Expected to Surpass $52.8 Billion by 2030 with CAGR of roughly 19.51% | The Future of Learning: Growing Popularity and Trend Based Analysis

There were 2,489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,699 in the last 365 days.
Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Game-Based Learning Market By End-User (Government, Enterprises, Consumer, Education, And Others), By Revenue Type (Advertising, Game Purchasing, And Others), By Platform (Offline And Online), By Game Type (AI-Based Games, AR/VR Games, Language Learning Games, Assessment & Evaluation Games, And Training Games), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Game-based Learning Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 52.8 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19.51% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”
What is Game-based Learning? How big is the Game-based Learning Industry?
Report Overview:
The global game-based learning market size was worth around USD 10.9 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 52.8 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 19.51% between 2023 and 2030.
Game-based learning is a relatively new and modern education approach that makes use of different types of games including online and offline modes to impart knowledge and conduct training sessions. The recent addition of new technology in the larger educational scheme allows learners to engage better and improve the final outcomes of the experience. The industry revolves around the players that deal with the development, design, production, and distribution of products and services related to game-based learning technology.
It comprises simulations, video games, and other types of learning management systems that are game-oriented and can be used in different types of settings including pre-primary to university level. However, the application of game-based learning systems goes beyond educational programs for students and can be applied in corporate or business settings as well for personnel training and skill development. With the advancements in technology, the game-based learning industry is witnessing a high rate of growth and is expected to continue the same trend in the coming years.
Global Game-based Learning Market: Growth Factors
The global game-based learning market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand and preference toward skill development. The teaching community along with students and guardians have realized that working on the development of a specific skill is better for the future of young minds and great emphasis is being laid on the development of technologies that can provide customized or specific learning experiences. Game-based learning tools best fit the modern-age trend. Additionally, the industry is also witnessing immense growth in personalized training since it meets the important set of students' needs and passion thus aligning both the critical components of overall growth in one set. Students tend to incline more toward learning experiences that work in line with their desire for more flexibility. Moreover, the growing popularity of mobile learning may work in the favor of the industry.
The increasing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices like tablets and laptops is propelling the demand for online or digital education leading to higher adoption of game-based learning platforms. The fraternity players are expected to generate more revenue owing to the surging adoption of the tools and platform in corporate learning programs as well.
However, the game-based learning industry deals with growth restrictions, especially in terms of limited access to new technology owing to its high cost as well as less awareness rate in emerging economies. Game-based learning tools are expensive due to the complexity of the software programs and the demand for high-priced hardware systems. Furthermore, for the smooth functioning of these tools, the educational unit must have appropriate Information Technology (IT) setup or the industry may fail in achieving its intended goal. In addition to this, the existence of resistance to change and technical issues along with a lack of skilled professionals to deal with issues are other factors working against the market expansion trend.
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 10.9 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 52.8 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|19.51% CAGR
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Years
|2023-2030
|Key Market Players
|Quizlet, Duolingo, Classcraft, Kahoot!, Udacity, Minecraft Education Edition, Learning Games Network, Edmentum, BrainPOP, Legends of Learning, Nearpod, Schell Games, Rosetta Stone, Coursera, Prodigy Education, edX, TypingClub, Roblox Education, Code.org, Filament Games
|Key Segment
|By End-User, By Revenue Type, By Platform, By Game Type, And By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
|Purchase Options
Game-based Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global game-based learning market is segmented based on end-user, revenue type, platform, game type, and region
Based on end-user, the global market segments are government, enterprises, consumers, education, and others.
Based on revenue type, the game-based learning industry divisions are advertising, game purchasing, and others.
Based on platform, the global game-based learning market segments are offline and online.
Based on game type, the global market is divided into AI-based games, AR/VR games, language learning games, assessment & evaluation games, and training games.
The global Game-based Learning market is segmented as follows:
By End-User
By Revenue Type
By Platform
By Game Type
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global Game-based Learning market include -
Key Insights from Primary Research:
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Regional Analysis:
The global game-based learning market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America with the US and Canada dominating the majority of the regional share. The high CAGR is driven by factors like the existence of established and technologically advanced educational infrastructure, growing investments towards the development of new platforms for different end-user verticals, increasing adoption of the product, tools, or systems for corporate or educational training, and availability of high disposable income to spend on new learning systems. Growth in Europe may be driven by the rising initiatives of the government to upgrade educational programs by utilizing digital systems and tools along with favorable policies promoting skill development. The growing cultural acceptance in Europe may act as a crucial growth propeller.
By Region
Recent Developments
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
