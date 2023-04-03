Global Online Tutoring Services Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 1,40,501.0 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Online Tutoring Services Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 24,634.9 Mn in 2022 to US$ 1,40,501.0 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period 2023-2031. The global market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. This impressive expansion can be attributed to several factors, such as the rising demand for online education, personalized learning experiences, and the increasing integration of technology in the educational sector.

One of the primary catalysts for this remarkable growth is the escalating demand for online education. As more students turn to online learning to complement or even replace traditional classroom education, the need for high-quality online tutoring services is set to soar. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this trend, as schools and universities have been compelled to transition to remote learning, fueling an even greater demand for online tutoring services.

Another pivotal driver of the online tutoring services market's expansion is the growing demand for tailored learning experiences. Online tutoring allows students to benefit from one-on-one attention, with tutors able to adapt their teaching approach to cater to each student's individual needs and learning preferences. This customized approach has proven highly effective in enhancing student outcomes and is expected to further boost demand for online tutoring services.

Lastly, the increasing adoption of technology in education will also contribute to the rapid growth of the online tutoring services market. Cutting-edge advancements in fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning have enabled online tutoring services to deliver increasingly sophisticated and effective personalized learning experiences to students, further solidifying the market's upward trajectory.

Online Tutoring Companies are Struggling to Stay Float

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the education industry, with schools and universities moving to online teaching, resulting in a surge in demand for online tutoring services. However, the situation has changed since 2022, and online tutoring services have been struggling to sustain and gain enough footfall of students.

Here are some facts that shed light on the current state of online tutoring services market:

Increase in Competition: The pandemic has led to an increase in competition in the online tutoring industry. As a result, companies are now finding it difficult to sustain and gain enough footfall of students. In addition, several new players have entered the market, making it even more challenging for existing players.

The pandemic has led to an increase in competition in the online tutoring industry. As a result, companies are now finding it difficult to sustain and gain enough footfall of students. In addition, several new players have entered the market, making it even more challenging for existing players. Drop in Consumer Confidence: According to a survey conducted by Chegg, an education technology company, about 68% of students are planning to return to in-person classes in the fall of 2022. This trend suggests that there has been a drop in consumer confidence in online tutoring services, with many students preferring in-person classes.

According to a survey conducted by Chegg, an education technology company, about 68% of students are planning to return to in-person classes in the fall of 2022. This trend suggests that there has been a drop in consumer confidence in online tutoring services, with many students preferring in-person classes. Technological Challenges: Online tutoring services market has also been struggling with technological challenges, such as internet connectivity issues, software glitches, and hardware problems. These challenges have affected the quality of online tutoring sessions, resulting in a drop in consumer satisfaction.

Online tutoring services market has also been struggling with technological challenges, such as internet connectivity issues, software glitches, and hardware problems. These challenges have affected the quality of online tutoring sessions, resulting in a drop in consumer satisfaction. Price Competition: The online tutoring industry has become price-competitive, with several players offering low-cost services to attract customers. This competition has led to a reduction in profit margins for existing players, making it difficult for them to sustain their businesses.

The online tutoring industry has become price-competitive, with several players offering low-cost services to attract customers. This competition has led to a reduction in profit margins for existing players, making it difficult for them to sustain their businesses. Quality Control: With the increase in competition in the online tutoring industry, quality control has become an issue. Some companies may offer low-quality services to attract customers, leading to a drop in consumer satisfaction and reduced demand for online tutoring services.

Global Online Tutoring Services Market is Highly Fragmented but Slowly Moving Towards Consolidation

The online tutoring services market is highly fragmented, with a few major players dominating the market and a significant amount of consolidation is projected to occur through mergers and acquisitions in the years to come. For instance, Chegg has been acquiring several smaller online tutoring companies like InstaEDU and Cogeon, which has helped the company expand its offerings and strengthen its position in the market.

Mergers and acquisitions have become a common strategy in the market as they provide established players with a way to expand their services and customer base, as well as eliminate competition. These mergers and acquisitions have resulted in the formation of large companies that have significant competitive advantages over smaller players.

Moreover, the online tutoring services market has high barriers to entry, which makes it difficult for new players to enter and compete with established companies. These barriers include substantial capital investments in technology and marketing, the need to build a brand and customer base from scratch, and the need to establish partnerships with schools and other educational institutions.

Therefore, the consolidation of the market through mergers and acquisitions, combined with the high barriers to entry is likely to result in highly concentrated market where a few dominant players would hold significant market share. These established companies would enjoy competitive advantages like economies of scale, access to more resources, larger customer base, and established brand recognition, making it challenging for smaller players to succeed in the market.

Top Start-ups in the Global Online Tutoring Services Market and Their Investment Outlook

VIPKid: VIPKid is a China-based online tutoring platform that connects native English-speaking teachers with Chinese students for one-on-one English lessons. They have received substantial investment, with over $1 billion in total funding. Key investors include Tencent, Sequoia Capital China, and Coatue Management.

Yuanfudao: Another Chinese online tutoring startup, Yuanfudao, offers a wide range of educational services, such as live tutoring, homework help, and exam preparation. The company has raised over $6 billion in funding, with prominent investors including Tencent, Hillhouse Capital Group, and IDG Capital.

Byju's: Byju's is an Indian edtech company in the global online tutoring services market that provides personalized online tutoring services and learning resources for students from kindergarten to grade 12. With a valuation of around $16.5 billion, Byju's has attracted over $2 billion in funding. Key investors include Sequoia Capital India, Naspers, and Silver Lake.

Outschool: Outschool is a U.S.-based online learning platform that offers small-group classes on various subjects for students aged 3-18. The platform has received over $300 million in funding from investors such as Coatue Management, Union Square Ventures, and Reach Capital.

Prodigy: Prodigy is a Canadian edtech startup that focuses on offering engaging, game-based math learning resources for students. The company has raised over $100 million in funding, with investors including TPG Growth, Canadian Business Growth Fund, and Makers Fund.

North America to Offer Lucrative Revenue Opportunities in Global Online Tutoring Services Market

The market is a rapidly growing industry that is attracting a lot of attention globally. North America is one of the most lucrative markets, after the Asia Pacific region. In 2022, North America accounted for approximately 25% of the global market share. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing competition for college admissions and a focus on standardized test preparation. The presence of established players, such as Chegg, Tutor.com, and Varsity Tutors, who have been providing online tutoring services for many years and have built strong brand recognition and customer loyalty, has also contributed to the growth in the region.

The growth of the online tutoring services market in North America is further fueled by technological advancements and the growing acceptance of online tutoring services. With high-speed internet widely available in the region, online tutoring services have become easily accessible to students and parents. Moreover, as the benefits of online tutoring services become more recognized, it is becoming increasingly accepted and mainstream in North America. Parents and students recognize the effectiveness and convenience of online tutoring compared to traditional in-person tutoring, leading to a surge in demand for online tutoring services.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Chegg Inc.

TutorEye Inc.

Tutor.com

Varsity Tutors

TakeLessons

iTutorGroup

Preply

Wyzant, Inc.

Ambow Education

Other Prominent Players

