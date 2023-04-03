1stDibs Announces The 2023 1stDibs 50

Annual list of 50 designers showcases the best in remarkable design

NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 -- 1stDibs , the leading marketplace for extraordinary design, has announced this year's 1stDibs 50. This esteemed list spotlights 50 of the most talented designers globally — today's design visionaries whose impeccable taste, unrivaled creativity and expert curation of art, objects and furniture elevates interiors into works of art.



Selected from a network of more than 64,000 international design firms, the 1stDibs 50 honors top designers and has become a coveted distinction in the design industry. The 2023 list features a diverse group of talent, with woman-owned businesses accounting for half of the honorees, and 12 firms completely new to the list this year. Additionally, this year’s list features the return of nine firms that have received this honor for five or more years. The annual award reflects the brand’s commitment to supporting deserving talent and sharing the work of designers with 1stDibs’ international audience of design lovers.

“The members of this year’s 1stDibs 50 represent design at its very best across stylistic and geographic spectrums, although they’re all united in their passion for the beautiful things with which they create their interiors,” said Anthony Barzilay Freund, Editorial Director and Director of Fine Art, 1stDibs. “In 2023, we are privileged to showcase so many women-led firms that are operating at the very peak of the profession. It’s an honor to celebrate them and all our honorees and to share their work with our large and far-ranging audience of design enthusiasts who, in turn, are inspired by this remarkable group’s daring and flair.”

The honorees are carefully chosen through a rigorous selection process conducted by the 1stDibs editorial team. Each 1stDibs 50 designer is showcased on 1stDibs.com along with a standout room from one of their most noteworthy projects. Each room is accompanied by a group of pieces selected by the designer from 1stDibs’ supply of New & Custom, Vintage & Antique and Art and Décor offerings. These selections can help viewers “shop the look” of a 1stDibs 50 room for their own spaces. The 1stDibs 50 digital hub can be viewed here .

This year’s 1stDibs 50 comprises the following firms:

*Woman-owned and led

*AREA interior design (Janine Carendi MacMurray) - NEW

*Argyle Design (Kat Bell, James Drew) - NEW

*Ashe Leandro (Ariel Ashe, Reinaldo Leandro)

Charlap Hyman & Herrero (Adam Charlap Hyman, Andre Herrero) - NEW

*Charlotte Barnes Interior Design & Decoration (Charlotte Barnes)

Clive Lonstein, Inc. (Clive Lonstein)

Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates (Corey Damen Jenkins)

Damon Liss Design (Damon Liss)

David Kleinberg Design Associates (David Kleinberg)

de la Torre design studio llc. (Ernest de la Torre) - NEW

*Elizabeth Roberts Architects (Elizabeth Roberts) - NEW

Evan Edward (Josh Evan, Michael Edward Moirano)

*Fern Santini Inc. (Fern Santini)

Formarch Architecture + Interiors (Brent Leonard, Sean Webb)

*GACHOT (Christine Gachot, John Gachot)

*Heidi Caillier Design (Heidi Caillier)

*Hines Collective (Devin Hines, Kerry Offsey, Lindsey Reese, Natalia Ramirez) - NEW

Irakli Zaria Interiors (Irakli Zaria)

Jeremiah Brent Design (Jeremiah Brent)

*KARA MANN (Kara Mann)

Ken Fulk Inc. (Ken Fulk)

McAlpine (Ray Booth, Greg Tankersley, Bobby McAlpine)

*Michael Del Piero Good Design (Michael Del Piero)

Nate Berkus Associates (Nate Berkus)

Neal Beckstedt Studio (Neal Beckstedt)

*NICOLEHOLLIS (Nicole Hollis)

*Nina Farmer Interiors (Nina Farmer)

*Noz Design (Noz Nozawa) - NEW

*Ohara Davies-Gaetano Interiors (Ohara Davies-Gaetano)

Peter Mikic Interiors (Peter Mikic)

Redd Kaihoi LLC (David Kaihoi, Miles Redd)

Ries | Hayes (David Ries, Thad Hayes)

*Right Meets Left Interior Design (Courtney McLeod)

Robert Couturier Inc. (Robert Couturier)

Robert Stilin, LLC (Robert Stilin)

*Romanek Design Studio (Brigette Romanek)

S.R. Gambrel (Steven Gambrel)

*Sasha Adler Design (Sasha Adler)

Shawn Henderson Interior Design (Shawn Henderson)

*Sheila Bridges Design, Inc. (Sheila Bridges)

*Studio AHEAD (Elena Dendiberia, Homan Rajai) - NEW

*Studio Ashby (Sophie Ashby)

Studio Mellone (Andre Mellone)

Studio Michael Hilal (Michael Hilal) - NEW

*Studio Shamshiri (Pamela Shamshiri)

Timothy Corrigan, Inc. (Timothy Corrigan)

Tom Scheerer, Inc. (Tom Scheerer)

*Yellow House Architects (Elizabeth Graziolo) - NEW

*Young Huh Interior Design (Young Huh) - NEW

*Zoe Feldman Design (Zoe Feldman) - NEW

The firms that have achieved this honor for five or more years include Ashe Leandro, Damon Liss Design, David Kleinberg Design Associates, Ken Fulk Inc, Nate Berkus Associates, Ries | Hayes, Shawn Henderson Interior Design, Fern Santini Inc., and Studio Shamshiri.

This year’s selection embodies the creativity and commitment to excellence of the larger 1stDibs community, which consists of roughly 90,000 designers and architects from around the world. Through this initiative, 1stDibs continues their ongoing support of the design community. The 1stDibs 50 designers were celebrated at a special event in Manhattan on March 30, where their accomplishments were applauded among a group of peers. For more information, visit 1stDibs.com.

About 1stDibs

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for extraordinary design. Since 2000, we have captured the magic of the Paris flea market, connecting those seeking the most beautiful things on earth with highly coveted sellers and makers in vintage, antique and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, fine jewelry, watches and fashion.

