Cloud Services Market is Expected to Reach $2.5 Trillion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The global cloud services market is experiencing growth due to various factors, such as increasing acceptance of cloud platform services, surge in adoption of cloud among SMEs, and rise in cloud services adoption in developing regions. By deployment model, the public cloud segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the market, with a high CAGR projected by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud services market generated $551.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.5 trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $551.8 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.5 Trillion CAGR 16.6% No. of Pages in Report 477 Segments Covered Industry Vertical, Component, Type, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application, and Region Drivers The use of cloud platform services is becoming more widespread Surge in adoption of cloud among SMEs



The growth of cloud services adoption in developing countries. Opportunities The accessibility of shared computing services



The surge in demand for global ICT skills





Restraints



Increase in the price of deploying clouds Data security

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 Pandemic had a positive impact on the global cloud services market because of the growing need for the cloud to support various essential e-commerce applications and the remote work culture for efficient business operations.

Furthermore, cloud solutions can be accessed from a mobile device or from a remote location. Thus, the COVID-19-related surge in remote work trends among businesses acted as one of the major opportunities for market growth in the cloud services industry.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cloud services market based on industry vertical, component, type, deployment model, enterprise size, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, for nearly one-fifth of the global cloud services market revenue. However, the healthcare segment is expected to continue its lead in market revenue during the forecast period. Also, the same segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. The report also discusses IT and telecom, government, media & entertainment, manufacturing, oil & gas, metals & mining, petrochemicals, energy & utilities, pulp & paper, agriculture and others segments.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global cloud services market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the software as a service (SaaS) segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global cloud services market revenue in 2021. However, the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) would dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. On the other hand, the platform as a service (PaaS) segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 19.8% throughout the forecast period. The others segment is also studied in the report.

Based on deployment model, the public cloud segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global cloud services market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the hybrid segment would display the fastest CAGR of 19.4% throughout the forecast period. The private cloud segment is also analyzed in the report.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global cloud services market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.9% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The prominent market players analyzed in the global cloud services market report include Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Google LLC, Microsoft, Oracle, RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, and Dell Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

