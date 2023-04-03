Verizon Business names Jonathan Nikols as Head of Global Enterprise Americas

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business has named Jonathan Nikols as Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise, Americas. Jonathan will be responsible for the ongoing evolution of the company’s enterprise segment in the Americas, reporting directly to Verizon Business’ Chief Revenue Officer for Enterprise and Public Sector, Massimo Peselli.



“Jonathan brings a wealth of knowledge and an innovative mindset to this critical role at a time when we are seeing growth in both the understanding and adoption of 5G connectivity and solutions. From private networking, fixed-wireless access, 5G edge solutions and more, our enterprise customers are relying on Verizon Business to deliver and Jonathan brings the leadership experience to do just that,” said Massimo Peselli.

Jonathan has nearly two decades of industry experience, joining Verizon from HP, Inc., where he served as Global Vice President of Services and Solutions, leading direct and indirect routes to market, all while growing the business. Prior to HP, Inc., Jonathan held leadership roles at AT&T, Polycom, NCR, and Avaya.

“Verizon Business is truly at the forefront of transforming the enterprise business landscape, both here in North America and abroad,” said Jonathan Nikols. “We have the best network, solutions, partners and people and I’m excited to lead this team to continued growth and drive meaningful change in the industry.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

