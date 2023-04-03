Thomas Zilliacus asks ManUnited fans: do you want to own 50% of the club and participate in the decisionmaking

Thomas Zilliacus has made a bid for Manchester United Football Club
The founder of new social media group novaM asks the Manchester United fans to vote on Instagram or Twitter
Any football club ultimately equals its fanbase. Without fans there is no income and no club. The fans must therefore have a say in strategic matters concerning the club.”
— Thomas Zilliacus
HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Zilliacus, the Finnish entrepreneur who has submitted a bid to buy Manchester United football club through his investment company XXI Century Capital, today has announced that he is posing a direct question to Manchester United fans around the world: do you want to own up to 50% of the club and participate in the decisionmaking.
“There has been strong support for my proposal from fans, but there has also been fans who have been against it. I therefore have decided to conduct a poll amongst fans around the world, to find out what the split is between those that are in favour of the proposal and those who are against it".
”Any football club ultimately equals its fanbase” says Thomas Zilliacus, who also has been chairman of Finland’s 32-times football champions HJK and an owner of Finland’s 6-times ice hockey champions Jokerit.
“Without fans there is no income and no club. They therefore should be given a central position when it comes to decisions about the strategic focus of the club” continues Zilliacus.
Zilliacus has built his bid in a way that is new for major UK clubs, where the fans of Manchester United would have ownership and a veto right in all issues that relate to the major decisions at the club. This is a model that has been tested and works well in many clubs on the continent.
For more information:
Thomas Zilliacus
thomas.zilliacus@mobilefutureworks.com
+358500850935
