Dr. Walter Hoge to Showcase His Veterinary Career Through His Book at LA Festival of Books 2023
Bright Chavez, MainspringBooks
April 04, 2023, 13:13 GMT
Hoge’s magical valley is the Easter version of Santa’s North Pole”
— Mark Heisey, The US Review of Books
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Walter Hoge will be participating in the 2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books, showcasing his book titled "Thoughts on my Thoughts: The TALES That Wagged This Veterinarian". Through his unique narrative, Dr. Hoge aims to ignite a sense of discovery in readers and enhance their understanding of the complex and refined workings of nature.
This year, Dr. Hoge, through his journal, is finally ready to share his vast knowledge, thoughts, and opinions to educate and enlighten readers. With humor injected into Dr. Hoge’s narration, his books garnered positive reviews from known book reviewers.
“The book is intended to increase the understanding of how intricate and fine-tuned nature is and the experiences I went through, which helped me desire to become a veterinarian. Also, things that sidestepped my progress along the way.”
—Dr. Walter R. Hoge, DVM, MS on Thoughts on my Thoughts, The Tales That Wagged This Veterinarian.
“In Thoughts on my Thoughts, The Tales That Wagged This Veterinarian I, Dr. Walter R. Hoge, DVM, MS, shares his considerable experience as a veterinarian and as a kind and thoughtful human being in this delightful collection of autobiographical essays… Hoge has a pleasing way of ping-ponging from the general to the specific and back again - a good sign of a lively writer with an inquiring mind and the ability to engage readers.”
—The US Review of Books for Thoughts on my Thoughts, The Tales That Wagged This Veterinarian
Before practicing small animal veterinary care, Dr. Walter R. Hoge earned a master's degree and a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Purdue University. He currently works at Camden Pet Hospital and has done so for the past 45 years. He has written a book called Easter: McEaster Valley, which has been published in various scholarly publications. He resides in San Jose, California, and is the happy father of five grown children and grandfather to 17 grandkids.
Don’t miss the opportunity to meet and learn from Dr. Walter R. Hoge at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books from April 22-23, 2022.
