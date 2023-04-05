PAC will support candidates who commit to policies that uphold Republican priorities, believe in our time-tested American values, and protect individual liberties.”
— Gene Rose
VIRGINIA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservatives in Virginia have formed a new Political Action Committee. The Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC is an extension of the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia which was founded in the Shenandoah Valley in 2019. The PAC’s mission is to contribute financial support to conservative Republicans running for state offices across Virginia.
Good policy begins with good candidates. In line with many Americans today, the PAC is a direct response to the dramatic rhetoric and the abandonment of traditional American values in a Democratic Party held hostage by the extreme left. The Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC will support candidates who commit to policies that uphold Republican priorities, believe in our time-tested American values, and protect individual liberties under a government that exists to serve the people.
The Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC is governed by a five-member board of directors and will support Republican efforts to generate conservative candidates and offer support in nominating these candidates ahead of the Republican primaries. The members of the Board are Ken Adams from Waynesboro, Brown Burton from Roanoke County, John Chroniger from Shenandoah County, Cher McCoy from Lexington and Gene Rose from Roanoke County.
For more information, the website of the PAC may be found at FreedomCaucusofVirginia.com.
Gene Rose
Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC
+1 816-536-3858 email us here
You just read:
Virginia Conservatives Form the Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Gene Rose
Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC
+1 816-536-3858
email us here