Virginia Conservatives Form the Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC

VIRGINIA, USA, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Conservatives in Virginia have formed a new Political Action Committee. The Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC is an extension of the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia which was founded in the Shenandoah Valley in 2019. The PAC’s mission is to contribute financial support to conservative Republicans running for state offices across Virginia.Good policy begins with good candidates. In line with many Americans today, the PAC is a direct response to the dramatic rhetoric and the abandonment of traditional American values in a Democratic Party held hostage by the extreme left. The Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC will support candidates who commit to policies that uphold Republican priorities, believe in our time-tested American values, and protect individual liberties under a government that exists to serve the people.The Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC is governed by a five-member board of directors and will support Republican efforts to generate conservative candidates and offer support in nominating these candidates ahead of the Republican primaries. The members of the Board are Ken Adams from Waynesboro, Brown Burton from Roanoke County, John Chroniger from Shenandoah County, Cher McCoy from Lexington and Gene Rose from Roanoke County.For more information, the website of the PAC may be found at FreedomCaucusofVirginia.com.