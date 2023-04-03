From IV Drips to a Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa adds cutting-edge wellness at The Covery
Avaialbe at The Covery by The Houstonian Club, Red Light Therapy emits light wavelengths through the skin to stimulate your body's natural healing and regeneration processes.
Guests at The Houstonian Hotel also have access to The Covery's Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber which strengthens the body's immune system and increases blood flow and circulation.
The new Recover in Luxury hotel package makes it possible for hotel guests to experience specially priced therapies to heal the body, mind, and spirit.
We know that health and wellness is a priority for our guests. With the addition of The Covery, we are elevating our wellness offerings with sought-after, and energizing therapies on-site.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, a Forbes Four-Star, Preferred Hotels and Resorts property, offers guests a luxury experience and an opportunity to focus on well-being during their stay. Hotel guests have long had access to the award-winning premium fitness facility, The Houstonian Club, with over 180 group exercise classes, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, three resort pools, and indoor and outdoor tennis courts. Now, staying at the resort also includes access to its private ultra-holistic facility, The Covery by The Houstonian Club.
— Seliece Womble, Director of Marketing
The first of its kind in Texas, The Covery is an immersive wellness studio that focuses on health and productivity through various services for the mind and body. Reflecting The Houstonian Club's absolute commitment to optimum performance and health, the new wellness concept aims to optimize recovery, self-care, and longevity by providing many cutting-edge services in one location.
"We know that health and wellness is a priority for our guests," says Director of Marketing Seliece Womble. "With the addition of The Covery, we are elevating our wellness offerings with easy-to-access, sought-after, and energizing therapies on-site."
The Covery operates under three distinct principles that work together for optimal results. Live focuses on wellness therapies that increase longevity and help clients feel better. Glow improves clients' appearance through aesthetic treatments and Perform increases clients' athletic performance. Services include Therabody Compression, Cryotherapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatments, Cryo-Facial and Cryo Slimming, EmShape Well, and NAD+ IV Infusion Therapy, among others.
Guests at the four-star resort can now enjoy everything The Houstonian offers while experiencing a comprehensive and customizable menu of services focusing on everything from prevention to anti-aging and vitality. The Houstonian Recover in Luxury package includes specially priced accommodations in a newly renovated guestroom, access to the exclusive Houstonian Club with its three resort pools, complimentary self-parking, and special discounts off The Covery packages.
The Covery Packages include:
Mental Clarity:
1 Hyperfocused IV Drip, 1 PEMF Session, 1 Brain Tap Session
Ultimate Detox:
1 Royal Flush IV Drip, 1 Infrared Salt Sauna Session, 1 Balancer Pro Session, 1 PEMF Session
Stunning Skin:
1 Stunner IV Drip, 1 Red Light Session, 1 Cryo-facial Session
Sleep RX:
1 Zen'd Out IV Drip, 1 Red Light Session, 1 Brain Tap Session, 1 Therabody Compression Session
Post Travel Recovery:
1 Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Session, 1 refresh IV Drop, 1 Therabody Compression Session
Joint Health:
1 Fountain of Youth Drip, 1 PEMF Session, 1 Red Light Session
Hotel guests have access to all amenities at The Houstonian, which was named Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards #1 Resort Hotel in Texas, without resort fees. The Recovery in Luxury package is available May 1 through August 31 by calling 713-680-2626 or online at www.houstonian.com.
Photos available here.
###
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery at The Houstonian. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
http://www.houstonian.com
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
https://www.facebook.com/TheHoustonian
https://twitter.com/HOUSTONIANHOTEL
https://www.instagram/thehoustonianhotel/
Seliece Womble
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
+1 713-685-7961
swomble@houstonian.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram