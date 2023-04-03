CBS SPORTS DONATES $100,000 to UNCF During HBCU ALL-STAR GAME

Donation generates scholarships for HBCU students

/EIN News/ -- Washington, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) today is announcing CBS Sports is renewing its UNCF scholarship by donating $100,000 to support rising juniors attending a UNCF-member institution or other four-year accredited historically Black college and university (HBCUs). Eligible students must have demonstrated an interest in media, entertainment and sports as well as exemplify strong leadership abilities.

A special check presentation was made during the HBCU All-Star Game on Sunday, April 2 in Houston at Texas Southern University’s Health and Physical Education Arena.

Harold Bryant, executive producer and executive vice president, production, CBS Sports presented the $100,000 donation to Therese Badon, senior vice president, development, Southern Region and Special Events Divisions, UNCF.

“We are thrilled that CBS Sports is renewing its commitment to HBCUs and helping deserving students overcome financial burdens through scholarships to live their dreams of going to and through college,” said Badon.

“This is a continuation of UNCF’s outstanding relationship with CBS Sports and it will help us to fulfill our mission to support HBCUs as they punch above their weight to provide their students with the financial resources and tools they will need to be successful in their educational and career endeavors,” said Badon.

“CBS Sports remains committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we are proud to continue our support of the UNCF and HBCUs with these scholarships and internship opportunities,” said Bryant.

The donation is a part of CBS Sports and Paramount Global’s ongoing commitment to HBCUs. In addition to the annual scholarship fund and the support of the HBCU All-Star game, the company has internship opportunities dedicated to HBCU students. The CBS Sports Scholarship will resume this spring. Look for more details when they become available on UNCF.org/scholarships.

The HBCU All-Star Game aired live on CBS and Paramount+ and showcased the best talent from 49 participating HBCUs representing the four historically Black Athletic Conferences, featuring players from the MEAC and SIAC versus players from the SWAC and CIAA, along with Tennessee State, Hampton and North Carolina A&T State universities.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Attachment

Roy Betts UNCF 2407033384 roy.betts@uncf.org