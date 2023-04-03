Stericycle to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference in May

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Cindy J. Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, will present at Oppenheimer’s virtual 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 8, 2023, and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.



About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 other countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

