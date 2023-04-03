Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BROS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Dutch Bros securities between March 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bros.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Dutch Bros, you have until May 1, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

