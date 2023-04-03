Psychotherapist Suggests 'a Far More Peaceful Approach' to Life's Negative Realities

The late author and scholar Dr. Pieter Noomen wrote at length about how to approach the ups and downs of life in a way that doesn’t lead to high anxiety. Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

One can’t turn bad news into good, but perhaps a different perspective can provide a fresher, healthier and more peaceful outlook on life.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- If it seems like most of the headlines these days are grim, it’s because there is simply too much bad news to report. Dartmouth professor Bruce Sacerdote studied every American news outlet, as well as international media, and found that 87 percent of news reporting was about bad stuff.

What is a person to do who has grown weary of reading about and watching war atrocities, lethal tornadoes, floods, strikes, protests and murders?

Dr. Pieter Noomen wrote about a far more peaceful approach to life’s realities on his website, www.wordsforall.org, using words he believed were given to him by what he called a Presence, a higher being or the Real Reality. He believed we have better options.

"What you hope, the way you think or how you behave, is it all in pleasant harmony? If so, you function in accordance with the rhythm and design of the whole universe,” he wrote. “Full peace or perfection is impossible on earth, but not a desiring or working on it! From your deepest within, insight may surface about how your life should be lived.”

Dr. Noomen worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church, completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam, and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. He died in 2019, but his writings remain available to everyone on his website.

He asked these questions in his writings: "Can one human being who lives in peace and with inner harmony make a difference? For that matter, will anything change because someone does believe these words? Anything on earth is fractured. Are you able to heal, or why should you bother? You need to be involved politically or be an activist for justice debunking phoniness? Should you fight, donate money, speak up, vote or volunteer to protest brokenness? Asking yourself questions like these can lead to exploring your personal motives.”

And he added: “Politics can be corrupt, religion divisive and science erring: what'll you stand for? What's your goal, vision, pride or intention?”

Feel free to take a look at the myriad topics on Dr. Noomen’s website at www.wordsforall.org.

An example of Dr. Noomen’s “Wisdoms of the Week” from that website:

"We all know that anything can go wrong anytime: in nature, parts of our body, relationships and, of course, technical equipment. Even our mind can suddenly take a dip. All these wisdoms state that Life Itself is Love; however, it may be battered and damaged. This may be hard to hold onto in days of breakdowns and misery. Yet when we do just that, holding on to all Life's true nature being Love, it brings us 'home' and is healing."