Author William Epps Jr. to Attend Los Angeles Times Festival of Books to Highlight His Book Living In A Dying Land
April 04, 2023, 13:44 GMT
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author William Epps Jr. will attend the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books to showcase his latest work, Living In A Dying Land. This insightful book takes readers on a journey through the Old Testament, specifically the book of Genesis, to gain a deeper understanding of the human race from Adam to Abraham.
In Living In A Dying Land, having no sin before Adam is emphasized, including Adam’s disobedience of what God had set in motion for him to do. Today, humanity faces similar struggles, as we are bitten by sin and do not always follow God's commands. However, Abraham's faith causes all of us on earth to be blessed, as he is the father of all families.
William Epps Jr. provides a clear and compelling perspective on the human race's journey from the beginning of time. Through his writing and careful analysis of the text, readers gain a solid grasp of the Old Testament's teachings and how they can apply to our lives today.
Author Dr. William Epps Jr. is a licensed and ordained minister and a man of faith. After earning his Master’s degree in biblical studies and a Doctorate in Religious Education, Epps spent most of his life preaching and teaching God’s word to enhance Christian education and Biblical knowledge about Jesus Christ.
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books celebrates literature, bringing together authors, readers, and publishers worldwide. This event provides a unique opportunity for readers to meet and engage with their favorite authors, attend book signings and readings, and discover new titles and authors.
Author William Epps Jr. 's attendance at the festival is an excellent opportunity for readers to gain insights into the themes and teachings of Living In A Dying Land and connect with the author himself. Join author William Epps Jr. from April 22-23, 2023 at the University of Southern California.
