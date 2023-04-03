Deer Gratis Application Online

Landowners interested in a 2023 deer gratis license must apply online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline for applying is June 7.

General deer and muzzleloader lottery applications will be available online in early May, also with a deadline of June 7.

Gratis applicants who have previously applied online will automatically have their land description forwarded to this year’s application. However, any changes with land descriptions from last year’s application must be made prior to submitting the 2023 application.