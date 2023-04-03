Maryland State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash In Charles County

April 3, 2023

(LA PLATA, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday evening in Charles County.

The deceased is identified as Claude Boushey Jr., 30, of Welcome, Maryland. Boushey was the sole occupant of a 2015 Honda Accord involved in the crash. Boushey was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland, where he was pronounced deceased.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was a 2013 Dodge Challenger. The driver is identified as Donta McKay, 42, of Capitol Heights, Maryland. McKay was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Sunday evening, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of eastbound Route 255, east of Bibury Lane. The preliminary investigation indicates the Accord was traveling westbound on Hawthorne Road, east of Bibury Lane, when it entered into an authorized passing area in the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass another unidentified vehicle and crashed head on into the Challenger. After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration provide assistance with detours and road closures.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

###

