Data at the Boundaries of European Law represents an original and engaged piece of scholarship in an important and fast developing field of policy and research. Beyond, and including, the most recent major new pieces of EU legislation-the Data Governance Act, together with the Data Act and the AI Act still going through the legislative process-this book draws attention to the substance of a number of core themes of the relationship between law and the digital world that are still somewhat hidden. These themes include the mimetic regulatory trajectories in and around the GDPR, transparency, ownership, and accountability, as well as the translation of all of these into core areas of public law such as criminal law, migration law, and intellectual property law. As a result, this book occupies a distinctive place in the debate on digital law that goes beyond the various silos of knowledge of particular legal disciplines. The issues addressed in this book are of interest to a global readership. They grapple with a number of the difficult themes of our times as applied to private and public actors and their (future) regulation in a manner that is relevant not just in Europe but worldwide.