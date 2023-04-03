There were 1,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.
Data at the Boundaries of European Law represents an original and engaged piece of scholarship in an important and fast developing field of policy and research. Beyond, and including, the most recent major new pieces of EU legislation-the Data Governance Act, together with the Data Act and the AI Act still going through the legislative process-this book draws attention to the substance of a number of core themes of the relationship between law and the digital world that are still somewhat hidden. These themes include the mimetic regulatory trajectories in and around the GDPR, transparency, ownership, and accountability, as well as the translation of all of these into core areas of public law such as criminal law, migration law, and intellectual property law. As a result, this book occupies a distinctive place in the debate on digital law that goes beyond the various silos of knowledge of particular legal disciplines. The issues addressed in this book are of interest to a global readership. They grapple with a number of the difficult themes of our times as applied to private and public actors and their (future) regulation in a manner that is relevant not just in Europe but worldwide.
-- 1. Data at the Boundaries of (European) Law: A First Cut, Mariavittoria Catanzariti & Deirdre Curtin -- 2. Boundary Work between Computational 'Law' and 'Law as-we-know-it', Mireille Hildebrandt -- 3. Post-GDPR Law making in the Digital Data Society: Mimesis without Integration - Topological Understandings of Twisted Boundary Setting in EU Data Protection Law, Paul de Hert -– 4. Thinking Inside the Box: The Promise and Boundaries of Transparency in Automated Decision-Making, Ida Koivisto -– 5. Beyond Originator Control of Personal Data in EU Interoperable Information Systems: Towards Data Originalism, Mariavittoria Catanzariti & Deirdre Curtin -– 6. Bits, Bytes, Searches, and Hits: Logging-in Accountability for EU Data-led Security, Deirdre Curtin and Marieke de Goede -– 7. Afterword, Niovi Vavoula
Publisher: Oxford University Press; Florence : European University Institute : Academy of European Law; Dordrecht ; Boston : Martinus Nijhoff