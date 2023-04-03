Submit Release
The EU's response to Brexit: united and effective

This book is the first detailed analysis of how the EU responded to Brexit. It is an important reference point for future studies of the Brexit negotiations. The authors conducted in-depth interviews with key institutional players in Brussels and in several member states to document how the EU handled the first-ever exit of one of its members. The Brexit shock came at a time when the EU had barely recovered from the Euro crisis and was struggling to manage an unprecedented inflow of refugees. The immediate fear was that Brexit might be the final straw that broke the camel ’s back.Eurosceptics were jubilant, and Europhiles were distraught. In reality, the EU reacted to Brexit with resolve and a determination to protect the polity. The book argues that getting the process right was crucial. The EU mobilised its collective capacity to negotiate effectively and with one voice.

Table of Contents: 

-- 1. Introduction: Responding to Brexit -- 2. Framing the Brexit Challenge -- 3. Creating Institutional Capacity -- 4. Building the EU’s Brexit Process -- 5. Structuring the Negotiations -- 6. The Withdrawal Agreement I: ‘Sufficient Progress’ -- 7. The Withdrawal Agreement II: Deal or No Deal? -- 8. The Trade and Cooperation Agreement -- 9. Brexit Is Far from Done: Implementation of the Agreements -- 10. Conclusions: Process and Capacity

