Smart Waste Management Market: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity Hits at a CAGR of 15.1% by Forecast 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to AMR, the global smart waste management market size is expected to reach $4.1 million in 2027 from $1.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America region dominated the global waste management market, interms of revenue, accounting for about largest share of the global smart waste management industry, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The report analyzes the global smart waste management market on the basis of method, waste type, source, and region. The types of waste covered in this report are solid waste, special waste, and e-waste. The methods taken into consideration in the report are smart collection, smart processing, smart energy recovery & smart disposal. The smart waste management market is segmented on basis of source into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Driving Factors:

Increase in urbanization & industrialization is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, rise in residential and commercial sectors has also led to rise in the amount of waste. Moreover, environmental problems such as soil, water, and air pollution have increased, owing to unplanned waste dumping over last few years.

In addition, increase in environmental awareness has significantly fueled demand for waste management in developed countries and is incorporating rapidly in developing countries. Moreover, increase in smart city initiatives, specifically in North America and Europe, are expected to propel growth of the smart waste management market. On contrary, huge capital investments required and lack of efficient connectivity are anticipated to hamper growth of the global smart waste management market.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the global smart waste management market report include Covanta Holding Corporation, SUEZ Environmental Services, Veolia Environnement S.A., Republic Services, Inc, Waste Management Inc, Sensoneo j.S.a., Bigbelly Inc, Urbiotica, Ecube Labs Co Ltd, and Enevo Oy.

