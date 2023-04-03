Brushless DC Motors Market By Leading Key Players, Opportunities and Strategies Grows at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2030

Brushless DC Motors Market Expected to Reach $72.2 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brushless dc motors market size was valued at $33.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $72.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The global brushless DC motors market volume was 1,32,684 thousand units in 2020, and is projected to reach 3,58,321 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030. Brushless DC motors offer various advantages as compared to brushed DC motors. It offers high torque and rotational speed. It increases efficiency, producing more torque per watt, reduces noise, and improves durability.

Brushless DC motors have longer life span as they do not have brushes and commutator erosion. It can be used in various applications such as HVAC industry, power tools, automotive, and healthcare. Brushless DC motors are widely used in compressors, lathe machines, HVACs, disk drives, electric cars, and machine tools. These high-efficiency motors have gained importance over other motors, owing to their features such as low energy consumption & maintenance, and long lifespan. High initial cost of brushless DC motors poses a challenge to their adoption, thereby, restrains brushless DC motors market growth.

Top Players:

The key players that operating in the global brushless DC motors industry are Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon motors AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Nidec Corporation, Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., and Robert Bosch GmbH

Key Segments:

By Rotor type -

Inner Rotor

Outer Rotor

By Power range -

0-750 W

751 W- 3 KW

More Than 3 KW

By Speed -

Less Than 500 RPM

501 To 2000 RPM

2001 To 10,000 RPM

More Than 10,000 RPM

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging brushless DC motors market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on rotor type, the inner rotor segment dominated the brushless DC motors market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and the outer rotor

segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end user, the automotive segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.

• By speed, 2001 RPM to 10,000 RPM has registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific has dominated the market in 2020, and is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

