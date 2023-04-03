Rookout Makes Snapshots the Fourth Pillar of Observability, Capturing Deep Code-Level Insights for Developers

Traditional observability telemetry consists of metrics, logs, and traces. Snapshots capture code-level, context-rich pictures of what happened at specific moments in time.

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout , the developer-first observability platform, today launched Smart Snapshots as part of the shift-left observability movement. Snapshots provide a detailed, context-rich picture for developers when something unexpected happens and deep code-level data is required in order to return the application to a healthy state.



“We’ve been hearing for years about the three pillars of observability,” said Liran Haimovitch, CTO and Co-Founder of Rookout. “Snapshots are the next level for those moments when something goes very wrong and metrics and logs don’t provide enough context for developers. If a picture is worth a thousand words, a Snapshot is worth a thousand log lines.”

Capturing Snapshots after major incidents or highly unexpected events saves developers countless hours of debugging. And starting today, Smart Snapshots provide a streamlined way to capture code-level insights for business-critical applications without any manual effort from the developer. These are invaluable when running tests and teams need a quick way to understand why a specific test failed.

Traditional observability is very low fidelity and often lacks the context required by the developer. According to Digital Enterprise Journal in their report titled Enabling Top Performing Engineering Teams , 68% of respondents struggle with the challenge of “flying blind” where the data they’ve collected does not provide the necessary context to make informed decisions. However, the data is there: application memory contains gigabytes of valuable data. The problem is that logs only capture a few hundred bytes (and traces a few thousand). Snapshots include everything that happened at a specific moment in time: stack traces, variable values, request context, and the global state of the application.

“Rookout created a developer-centric software which short-circuits complexities in the production debugging, increases developer efficiency, and reduces the friction which exists between IT Ops and developers," said Rob Salvagno, Vice President of Cisco Global Corporate Development.

About Rookout

Rookout is a developer-first observability platform that provides an unparalleled ability to collect any piece of data, from the deepest levels of live code, on-demand. This empowers engineers to find the data they need instantly and deliver it anywhere, in order to understand and advance their software. With Rookout, software teams save hours of work and reduce debugging and logging time by 80% — with zero friction, overhead, or risk.

Contact

Adam LaGreca

Founder of 10KMedia

adam@10kmedia.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b3d5422-c3e2-4156-a625-bd424a451198