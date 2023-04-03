Intelligent Speakers Market to Reach a Revenue of Around US$ 8.96 Billion by the End of 2023

Intelligent Speakers Market

Global Market Study on Intelligent Speakers: Moving Beyond Traditional Audio Output with Voice Assistant

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Intelligent Speakers Market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for smart home devices and the popularity of voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri. Intelligent speakers are wireless speakers that can connect to the internet and respond to voice commands, allowing users to control their smart home devices, play music, and access information without using a physical interface. The global intelligent speakers market size was valued at US$ 7.80 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 41.39 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2033

Intelligent speakers, also known as smart speakers or voice-activated speakers, are wireless speakers that can connect to the internet and respond to voice commands. They are designed to make life easier and more convenient by allowing users to control their smart home devices, play music, and access information without using a physical interface.

Intelligent speakers typically feature a built-in voice assistant, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Siri, that can understand natural language commands and respond with voice output. Users can ask the voice assistant to perform a wide range of tasks, such as turning on the lights, adjusting the temperature, setting reminders, or ordering groceries.

Intelligent speakers also often include other features, such as multi-room audio, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart home integration. Some models may have additional capabilities, such as displaying visual information on a screen or acting as a hub for other smart devices. Overall, intelligent speakers offer a convenient and intuitive way for users to interact with their smart homes and access digital content.

Market Dynamics:

The intelligent speakers market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for smart home devices and the growing adoption of voice assistants. The devices are becoming increasingly popular among consumers due to their convenience and ease of use. Intelligent speakers are also being used in commercial applications, such as in hotels and restaurants, to provide a more personalized and seamless customer experience.

The market is also being driven by the integration of advanced technologies, such as AI and machine learning (ML), into intelligent speakers. These technologies enable the devices to learn and adapt to users' preferences and behavior, making them more personalized and effective.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the growth of the intelligent speakers market, as consumers spend more time at home and look for ways to automate their daily routines. The increasing adoption of smart homes and the growing popularity of voice assistants are expected to continue driving the growth of the intelligent speakers market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the intelligent speakers market is segmented into single-room and multi-room speakers. The multi-room speakers segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to their ability to connect with other speakers and provide a seamless audio experience throughout a home or office.

Based on application, the intelligent speakers market is segmented into residential and commercial applications. The residential applications segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for smart home devices among consumers.

By Devices:

• Alexa-enabled Speakers

• Google Assistant-enabled Speakers

• Siri-enabled Speakers

• Others

By Distribution Channel:

• Organized Retail

• Unorganized Retail

• Online/E-commerce

Regional Analysis:

North America is currently the largest market for intelligent speakers, with the United States being the primary contributor to the market's growth. The region's dominance can be attributed to the high adoption of smart home devices and voice assistants, as well as the presence of major market players such as Amazon, Google, and Apple.

Europe is also a significant market for intelligent speakers, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France being key contributors. The region's growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of voice assistants and smart homes, as well as the presence of established players such as Sonos and Bose. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of voice assistants and the growing trend of smart homes in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is dominated by a few key players, including Amazon, Apple, Sonos, Riva Concert, JBL, Alphabet (Google), Bluesound, Bose, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Polk Audio.

These companies have been investing heavily in research and development to improve their products' features and functionality, such as voice recognition accuracy, sound quality, and integration with other smart home devices. In addition, new players are entering the market, creating a more competitive landscape.

Recent Developments:

• In January 2023, Amazon announced the launch of a new intelligent speaker, the Echo Show 15, which features a 15-inch display and can be mounted on a wall. The device is designed to be used as a home hub, allowing users to control their smart home devices and access visual information such as calendars and weather forecasts.

• In December 2022, Google announced that it was acquiring Sonos, one of the leading players in the intelligent speakers market. The move is expected to help Google expand its presence in the smart home market and improve its hardware offerings.

• In November 2022, Apple announced the launch of a new intelligent speaker, the HomePod mini+, which features improved sound quality and enhanced Siri functionality. The device is designed to compete with Amazon's Echo and Google's Nest speakers.

• In September 2022, Bose announced that it was discontinuing its line of intelligent speakers, including the popular Home Speaker 500 and the Soundbar 700. The move was seen as a shift in the company's focus towards headphones and other audio accessories.

