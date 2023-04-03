Self-healing Concrete Market Growing at a CAGR of 26.4% | Business Growth Opportunity by Forecast 2025

Global Self-healing Concrete Market Expected to Reach $1,375,088.0 Thousand by 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-healing concrete is a material, which is capable of repairing itself back to the original state. Specific group of alkali-resistant spore-forming bacteria related to the genus Bacillus is selected for this purpose. Bacterial concrete refers to a new generation concrete in which selective cementation by microbiologically-induced CaCO3 precipitation that serves as the remediation of micro-cracks. Self-healing concrete contains bacteria genus Bacillus that are active by contact with moisture or water and then use the calcium lactate as a food source, and produces limestone. As a result, these limestones fills the cracks leading to self-repair for the damage. These bacterias can survive in alkaline nature of concrete and lie dormant within the concrete for up to two hundred years.

According to AMR, The global self-healing concrete market size was valued at $216,720.0 thousand in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,375,088.0 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Top Players:

The major players, such as Basilisk, Acciona Infraestructureas S.A., Avecom N.V., Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales, COWI A/S, Devan-Micropolis and Fescon.

Key Findings Of The Study:

In 2017, by type, the capsule based healing segment dominated the global self-healing concrete market, in terms of revenue.

In 2017, by end-user, the civil infrastructure segment dominated the global self-healing concrete market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market accounted for more than 50 % of self-healing concrete market share in 2017.

Key Market Segments:

By Type

• Intrinsic healing

• Capsule based healing

• Vascular healing

By End User

• Residential and Commercial

• Industrial

• Civil Infrastructure

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Moreover, factors such as reduction of maintenance costs, repair, and service of concrete structures are expected to provide growth opportunities across the globe.

