Mondelēz Canada Introduces Snackable Mini Version of the Iconic RITZ® Cracker

Small and Mighty MINI RITZ Crackers Pack all the Flavour of the Classic Cracker, With Added Portability to Bring Snack Time Anywhere

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, RITZ – one of Canada's most loved cracker brands – is introducing a new, bite-sized format of its famous cracker. Offering the same smooth and crispy taste in a fun new size, MINI RITZ Crackers were created to suit even more snacking occasions.

"Whether its on-the-go or enjoying family time at home, we know that Canadians have different snack styles, and we are always looking for opportunities to bring our enthusiastic fans tasty new ways to make snack time even more enjoyable," said Jaclyn Campbell, Director, Crackers at Mondelēz Canada. "We're so excited to continue to 'wow' Canadians' taste buds with the RITZ cracker they know and love - in a delightfully portable format!"

Available in two deliciously convenient packaging types, the new MINI RITZ Crackers are designed to make munching at home or on-the-go even easier. The 200g resealable bag is ideal for snacking at home or sharing and pairs perfectly with backyard get-togethers and movie nights. Catering to Canadians that are out and about, MINI RITZ Crackers also come in a carton of six individual 30g pouches – perfect for a snack before soccer practice or keeping in a bag for snacking emergencies.

MINI RITZ Crackers are now available online as well as at all major retailers across Canada and join the brand's extensive portfolio of products, including RITZ Crackers, RITZ Cheese Nibs and RITZ Baked Chips.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. MDLZ empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

