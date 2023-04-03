Cengage, Phi Theta Kappa and American Association of Community Colleges Award $100K in Scholarships to the Nation's Top Community College Students

There were 2,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,099 in the last 365 days.
Twenty Students Named to the All-USA Academic Team for Academic Excellence and Improving their Communities
BOSTON and JACKSON, Miss., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty of the nation's top college students have been named to the 2023 All-USA Academic Team and will each receive a $5,000 scholarship.
Students were selected for their intellectual rigor, academic achievement, leadership, and civic growth, and for extending their educational experiences to better themselves, their colleges, and their surrounding communities. These students were nominated by their colleges for the scholarship program.
The 2023 All-USA Academic Team is sponsored by education technology provider Cengage, with additional support from Phi Theta Kappa and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). In addition to the scholarship, Team members receive a special medallion, and their college presidents receive a commemorative obelisk in recognition of their leadership. The All-USA Academic Team will be officially introduced and recognized during the American Association of Community Colleges' annual convention today in Denver.
"Community colleges play an important role in providing affordable education that helps students transition successfully to the workforce," said Edwin Robles, Senior Vice President and General Manager, US Higher Education and Canada, Cengage. "Despite community colleges having the steepest enrollment declines since the pandemic, they are also among the most innovative in taking steps to make learning more flexible, affordable and accessible. We are deeply inspired by the achievements of this year's All-USA Academic Team as they truly represent the power and joy of learning. We are proud to support these students and their institutions and can't wait to see what they can achieve next."
The All-USA program is widely recognized as the most prestigious academic honor for students seeking an associate degree or credential, and this year, more than 2,400 students were nominated for this award.
"The All-USA Academic Team represents the very best students from our nation's community colleges," said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. "They are smart students, but this award is about more than being smart. These students, in addition to their work, family, and life responsibilities, have made it a priority to create positive change both on campus and in their communities. We thank Cengage for recognizing these student leaders and for investing in their futures."
The members of the 2023 All-USA Academic Team are:
