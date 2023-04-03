ConnexFM 2023 Annual Conference Expands Role as Premier Forum for Muti-Site Retail and Facilities Management

More than 30 Educational Sessions Designed to Increase Knowledge of Best Practices and Trends for Multi-Site Retail and Multi-Site Facilities Management

DALLAS, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnexFM (formerly PRSM, Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association), the authority on Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management, is pleased to announce the start of the ConnexFM Annual Conference on April 3, 2023. The annual event is held at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center on the shores of Lake Grapevine, just minutes north of Dallas, Texas.

For more than 26 years, ConnexFM's annual event has brought together international thought leaders in the association's community with business leaders to exchange innovative ideas and share best practices, as well as build and strengthen valuable relationships. The 2023 conference will be no exception, providing attendees with more than 30 educational sessions designed to increase knowledge of best practices and trends on topics such as Environmental Social Governance (ESG), Supply Chain Technology, Supplier Diversity, Bridging Relationships with Generational Gaps, The Rise of Medtail, Research on the Growing Impact of Tech & Digital Transformation in the FM Industry, the Value of Organizational Health and more!

"In these times of economic uncertainty, this year's Annual Conference is more important than ever," said Bill Yanek, CEO of ConnexFM. "The 2023 Conference is a must-attend event – especially as companies proceed over the next few years with cautious optimism and start to look at how an enhanced Multi-Site Retail and Multi-Site Facilities Management program can support their overall business strategy. This is why our conference is making it essential to provide the information and tools companies need to improve workplace quality, increase productivity and avoid wasteful spending."

Conference presenters and panelists will include representatives from such leading corporations as CBRE, Sodexho, Staples Canada, Google, Ernst & Young, Rite Aid and adidas. Topics include ESG, Organizational Health, Supplier Diversity, Supply Chain Technology, Medtail trends, Tech & Digital Transformation analysis and much more. A full schedule of events can be found here.

"Developed by a select group of Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management professionals, the 2023 ConnexFM conference educational program is guaranteed to provide an exceptional learning experience for attendees," said Pat Bacigalupo, ConnexFM Chair. "Whether you want to focus on the nuts and bolts of multi-site facilities management, explore hot topics in the industry or learn about the cutting-edge technology in your market, you'll find everything you need to solve your immediate challenges and grow professionally."

The 2023 ConnexFM Conference will unveil a variety of new multi-site retail and multi-site facilities management products and services across thousands of net square feet of exhibit space. The association's Global Events and Conference Education teams in collaboration with strategic guidance from its membership have ensured a balance of sessions for the annual event — fundamental versus strategic; topic focus; case studies versus lectures.

About the ConnexFM National Conference

ConnexFM's National Conference brings the facilities management ecosystem together for their mutual benefit through content, community and connections. Designed as a multi-day event that provides a forum for muti-site retail and facilities management professionals to exchange ideas as well as help solve the most pressing issues facing the industry.

ConnexFM packs the best retail and facilities management education, information and networking into its conferences. For nearly three decades, conferences have offered attendees the perfect blend of networking, education and real-world solutions to issues facing muti-site retail and facilities management professionals. Created by industry experts and senior level practitioners who have firsthand knowledge of the issues and challenges facing the industry, every one of ConnexFM's programs and events are created with attendees and their organizations in mind.

About ConnexFM

ConnexFM is an industry association that serves as the thought leader and authority on Retail and Multi-Site Facilities Management. ConnexFM empowers the facilities management professionals with best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums and trusted partnerships.

Established in 1995, and with approximately 750 member companies, the ConnexFM community values are founded on a spirit of innovation, resourcefulness, the quest for knowledge and ethical business relationships.

ConnexFM exists so that members have a competitive advantage in multi-site facilities management.

To learn more about the story of ConnexFM, visit https://www.connexfm.com/Our-Story.

